Register
20:42 GMT +314 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    College students take a selfie with cutouts of North Korean cheerleaders during a rally to welcome the outcome of a meeting between South and North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018

    Missiles Aside! North Korean 'Army of Beauties' to Rock Olympics (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Viral
    Get short URL
    2120

    Only North Korean girls over 163 cm tall (5'3") and from good families can reportedly serve at the country's national cheerleading team, where they can motivate their sports teams and entertain the audience.

    Now that Pyongyang has agreed to send a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, North Korea's cheerleaders are preparing for their fourth appearance in South Korea, where they are called the "army of beauties."

    The AFP cited An Chan-Il, a defector researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, as saying that the country's female cheerleaders are meticulously selected and must meet the strictest criteria.

    "They must be over 163 centimeters (five feet and three inches), tall and come from good families. Those who play an instrument, are from a band and others are mostly students at the elite Kim Il-Sung University," An said.

    The North Korean cheerleaders appeared in South Korea for the first time during the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

    North Korean cheer team members wave their national flags during the World Students Games opening ceremony in Daegu on 21 August 2003
    © AFP 2018/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    North Korean cheer team members wave their national flags during the World Students Games opening ceremony in Daegu on 21 August 2003

    At the time, almost 300 cheerleaders from North Korea arrived in Busan by ferry. Clad in traditional Korean dresses, they waved pale blue unification flags with a silhouette of the Korean Peninsula.

    2005 saw the appearance of former North Korean cheerleader Cho Myung-Ae in a television commercial for a Samsung mobile phone. During the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, North Korean cheerleaders arrived in South Korea for the third time.

    Pyeongchang Organizing Committee spokesman Sung Baik-You  has, meanwhile, expressed hope that the forthcoming appearance of the North's "army of beauties" in the South "will help with ticket sales," and that "it will fulfil our desires for a peaceful Olympics."

    Related:

    Seoul-Pyongyang Talks on Participation of North Korea in Olympic Games Kick Off
    IOC Hails Proposals on N Korea's Participation in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
    North Korea Likely to Take Part in Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang - Reports
    South Korea Hopes Russia to Participate in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
    Tags:
    instrument, criteria, delegation, cheerleaders, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today
    Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok