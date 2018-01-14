Tehran Confirms Death of Olympus Tanker Crew in East-Chinese Sea on January 6

Earlier, near the shores of China, not far from Shanghai, an Iranian tanker collided with a Chinese ship. Previously, rescuers had found the bodies of two sailors from the Iranian tanker SANCHI.

The SANCHI tanker was transporting 140,000 tons of gas condensate when it collided with the Hong Kong CF Cristal cargo ship, 290 kilometers east of the Yangtze River in the East China Sea. After that, the tanker, caught fire, with 32 people on board. The Hong Kong-based vessel's 21 crew members were evacuated.

🔴BREAKING#Iran says all 29 crew members on Iranian oil tanker in East China Sea believed dead. pic.twitter.com/kyyGoVzXGF — Press TV (@PressTV) January 14, 2018

On January 11, an explosion occurred on the tanker.

#Iranian oil tanker #Sanchi is reportedly about to sink after multiple explosions.



— It collided with a cargo ship in the East China Sea on Jan. 6.



— Photos show the vessel shrouded in fire and fumes. #OOTT pic.twitter.com/oj8PJtKxfA — Arsalan Shahla (@RcShahla) January 14, 2018

#Iranian oil tanker #Sanchi has reportedly sunk in East China Sea after burning for several days. Iranian official confirms that all crew have died.#Iran pic.twitter.com/CSBZJ2oHbx — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) January 14, 2018

There are 13 vessels near where the collision took place, including two Japanese ships and a South Korean one.

A representative of the Iranian Ministry of Oil said that the tanker, leased by the Korean company Hanwha TOTAL Co, transported condensate belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).