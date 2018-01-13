Pyongyang Suggests Sending Performance Group to Olympics - Reports

After high-level official talks between North and South Korea, the first in two years, Pyongyang is showing its true cooperative spirit on the issue of the Olympics.

"North Korea sent a notification suggesting to hold working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom on January 15 to discuss sending its performance group," South Korea's unification ministry in its statement.

According to the ministry, Pyongyang would also like to propose another date for working-level talks about their participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics, which is set to take place in Pyeongchang from February 5-25.

The Yonhap news agency reported, citing representatives of the South Korean Unification Ministry, that Pyongyang also proposed discussing details of the artists' visit, adding that Seoul would respond to the proposal after the government had time to evaluate the matter.

Relations between the countries warmed up for the first time in two years after January 9th's ministerial negotiations, where the parties agreed that North Korean sportsmen would participate in the upcoming winter Olympics, with Pyongyang offering to send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and cheering squad to take part in the games.

Despite tensions remaining high in the political sphere, in his New Year's address to the nation, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed a willingness to hold dialogue with South Korea, which was well received by Seoul. as a result Kim has decided to proceed with this course of action and agree to negotiations, at least concerning the Olympic Games.

