Register
20:09 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The sign of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne

    IOC Hails Proposals on N Korea's Participation in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympics Committee (IOC) welcomes proposals on the possibility of North Korea’s participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the IOC said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Earlier in the day, during the first high-level official talks between North Korea and South Korea in more than two years, Pyongyang offered to send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and cheering squad to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics scheduled to kick off in early February, local media reported.

    "The IOC warmly welcomes the proposals on which the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) have agreed upon," the statement said.

    South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myung-Gyun (L) shakes hands with North Korean chief delegate Ri Son-Gwon during their last meeting at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas
    © AFP 2017/ Dong-A Ilbo
    Seoul, Pyongyang Agree to Restart High-Level Talks to Improve Ties Ahead of 2018 Winter Olympics
    The IOC President Thomas Bach said in the statement that the proposals "mark a great step forward in the Olympic spirit."

    According to the statement, the IOC is waiting for the official statements and proposals from the meeting between Seoul and Pyongyang. Afterwards, the IOC will discuss these proposals in particular as far as the participation, the number and names of athletes and the format of their participation (flag, anthem, ceremonies, etc.) are concerned.

    "We will continue to have these discussions in a positive and constructive way. Following this consultation, the IOC Executive Board will take the relevant decisions," the IOC statement added.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit at the Aryana Convention Center in Danang, Vietnam, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Trump Hopes Dialogue Between Seoul, Pyongyang to Continue 'Beyond Olympics'
    In addition, the IOC stated that Ung Chang, the IOC Member in North Korea, is in Lausanne for a regular information meeting which was scheduled several weeks ago.

    The 23rd Winter Olympics is expected to be held in Pyeongchang from February 9-25, 2018.

    After almost a full year of continued provocations such as missile tests and successfully detonating its most powerful nuclear bomb in 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed willingness to hold dialogue with South Korea during a televised speech on New Year’s Day.

    READ MORE: N Korea Offering to Participate in Olympics Shows Effect of Sanctions — Analysts

    Following Kim's statement, North Korea made a series of peace gestures, including reopening a direct communications hotline between the two nations and sending a delegation to the high-level inter-Korean talks on Tuesday, when they offered to take part in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

    Related:

    N Korea Offering to Participate in Olympics Shows Effect of Sanctions - Analysts
    South Korea Will Reportedly Offer Visa Extensions to Winter Olympics Spectators
    Seoul-Pyongyang Talks on Participation of North Korea in Olympic Games Kick Off
    N Korea Extending Arm to Seoul May Put End to Crisis - UN Security Council Head
    EU Blacklists 16 N Korean Citizens, 1 Entity in Accordance With UNSC Sanctions
    Kremlin Welcomes Direct Contact Between South, North Korea
    Tags:
    2018 Winter Olympics, participation, 2018 Winter Olympics, Thomas Bach, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok