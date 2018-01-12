US Plans to Bolster Military Capabilities in Afghanistan With Drones, Personnel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is considering the option of sending additional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and combat advisers to Afghanistan in order to strengthen the capabilities ahead of the hostilities' escalation expected in spring, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US military officials.

The Pentagon could send 1,000 additional military advisers, as well as helicopters, ground vehicles, artillery and drones for air support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, to Afghanistan, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to The WSJ, the deployment of new resources to Afghanistan could be a part of a new US strategy refocusing attention from the Middle East to Afghanistan, as Washington could relocate drones from Syria and Iraq, as Daesh terrorist group has been almost defeated in the region.

In August, US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghanistan strategy, in which he pledged to continue US support for the Afghan government and military. Trump also said the authority of US troops to target terrorists in Afghanistan would be expanded and he approved sending an additional 4,000 troops to the country.

However, despite the increased number of US troops, the security situation in the nation hasn't significantly improved due to repeated terrorist attacks, with the latest taking place on Friday. As a result of a suicide attack, 2 people have been killed and 6 others injured, Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest and one of the costliest military operations in US history.