20:04 GMT +312 January 2018
    A US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo

    US Plans to Bolster Military Capabilities in Afghanistan With Drones, Personnel

    © AFP 2018/ Bonny Schoonakker
    Asia & Pacific
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is considering the option of sending additional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and combat advisers to Afghanistan in order to strengthen the capabilities ahead of the hostilities' escalation expected in spring, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US military officials.

    The Pentagon could send 1,000 additional military advisers, as well as helicopters, ground vehicles, artillery and drones for air support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, to Afghanistan, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

    According to The WSJ, the deployment of new resources to Afghanistan could be a part of a new US strategy refocusing attention from the Middle East to Afghanistan, as Washington could relocate drones from Syria and Iraq, as Daesh terrorist group has been almost defeated in the region.

    READ MORE: US Vice President Meets with Troops, Afghan Leaders on Surprise Afghanistan Trip

    In August, US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghanistan strategy, in which he pledged to continue US support for the Afghan government and military. Trump also said the authority of US troops to target terrorists in Afghanistan would be expanded and he approved sending an additional 4,000 troops to the country.

    However, despite the increased number of US troops, the security situation in the nation hasn't significantly improved due to repeated terrorist attacks, with the latest taking place on Friday. As a result of a suicide attack, 2 people have been killed and 6 others injured, Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported. 

    The war in Afghanistan is the longest and one of the costliest military operations in US history.

