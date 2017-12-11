Register
15:45 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind.

    US Petcoke Industry to Lose Big Bucks as India Decides to Ban Imports

    © AP Photo/ DroneBase
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Many Indian industries are heavily dependent on petcoke imported from the US, even as American companies themselves do not use the “dirty” fuel, which emits more greenhouse gases than coal.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Dealing a blow to US companies that heavily export Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) to India, the Narendra Modi-led government has decided to ban the import of this "cheap and dirty by-product of heavy crude" that fuels many Indian industries. Filing an affidavit on Monday before the country's apex court that has been hearing a petition seeking a blanket ban on the use of petcoke by industries, the Indian government said it was willing to ban the import of this product on environmental grounds.

    Indian men fold the U.S. and Indian flags at a shop in Mumbai, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade
    India, US Could Scrap Trade Forum Meet This Year
    Petcoke generates more heat than coal but emits 11 percent more greenhouse gases. Burning it also emits several times more sulfur dioxide, which causes lung diseases and acid rain. According to official statistics, last year India imported more than 8 million metric tons of petcoke from US refiners even as the US has banned domestic companies from using this by-product of heavy crude. 

    READ MORE: Economist: US Shale Industry Takes Side of Russia, OPEC

    India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has admitted in its affidavit that petcoke should not be used as fuel. The ministry has, however, sought an exemption for the cement and lime industry that uses petcoke as a desulphurizing agent and not as fuel and the power industry that uses the product only once or twice a year.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    India, Russia and China Could Fight for Free Trade Against US Protectionism
    The court had banned the use of petcoke in Delhi and the National Capital Region in October this year to curb air pollution, which hovered at life-threatening levels. The Supreme Court of India will continue to hear the current matter on December 13 during which it is expected to deliver its final order on banning the use of petcoke across the country.  

    Related:

    Growing US-China Trade Rift Could Be to India’s Advantage
    World Trade Organization Backs US in Rejecting India's Poultry Import Ban
    Tags:
    greenhouse gas, Supreme Court of India, Narendra Modi, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok