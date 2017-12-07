Register
13:22 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese flag stands in the breeze as a loader moves coal at a coal mine near Ordos in northern China (File)

    North China's Coal Ban Leaves Rural Residents Freezing

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    201

    Natural gas in short supply as China tries to tackle air pollution by cutting out coal.

    As yet another freezing winter currently descends on northern China, heating for many households in Hebei and other provinces in the region remains turned off.

    Hebeinews.cn, the official website of the provincial government of Hebei Province, has recently been swamped with complaints from local residents about the lack of heating.

    "We have had no heating since November 28. We consulted the gas company and they replied that gas is in short supply. No schedule about the restoration of gas was revealed," a resident from Shijiazhuang posted on the website.

    "Many residents have started returning to coal briquettes or canned gas to cook," the resident goes on to say before desperately calling on the local government to solve the problem.

    With winter setting in, such complaints also appeared in other northern provinces such as Shanxi and Shaanxi.

    While a coal-to-gas transition project continues to be carried out throughout rural areas in these regions, many residents have literally been left out in the cold due to the lack of natural gas reserves or lagging gas pipeline construction.

    In fighting against air pollution, in 2013 the Chinese government issued an action plan to reduce the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM) to a certain level by 2017 and push forward in all aspects of society the use of clean energy such as natural gas or electricity to replace coal.

    The action plan is fast approaching its official deadline, and many cities across the country, including Beijing, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang have already set their goals and reinforced their efforts in transitioning from coal to gas.

    As the project continues, however, the shortage of clean, natural gas in China has grown increasingly severe. Combined with the heavy demand for heating in the winter, unsuccessful or delayed coal-to-gas transitions in other regions across the nation are affecting ordinary people, which has outraged many and aroused fierce discussions about the fine balance between environmental protection and the livelihood of those who live in it.

    While it seems sensible to replace coal with natural gas in order to curb pollution, experts say the local government should tackle the problem of China's reserves more responsibly and flexibly so as to avoid disturbing people's lives.

    "Too hasty a transition from coal to gas is not necessarily a good thing," wrote Liu Huafang, a Beijing-based writer focusing on e-commerce, on his Sina Weibo. He called the transition in rural areas a "Great Leap Forward."

    Winter temperatures in Hebei Province can reach lower than minus 10 degrees, and yet many residents still do not have any source of heating in their homes. "My house is like an ice cave. And burning coal is not allowed. How can we survive the winter?" one netizen who lives in Hebei wrote in a complaint on hebeinews.cn.

    Harsh pressure

    Hebei Province, surrounding Beijing and Tianjin municipalities, is currently under tremendous governmental pressure to restrict pollutant emissions in order to reduce smog in the region. Industrial pollution and coal burning are major contributors to the smog that enters into Beijing.

    Eighteen cities and districts, including Langfang and Baoding, circling Beijing, are currently listed as "no-coal areas" in the fight against air pollution, where burning coal has been strictly prohibited since November of this year.

    These places, including some rural areas, must now only use gas or electricity in an attempt to reduce pollution, with subsidies for mines, factories and individual households willing to make the change. Outskirts and suburbs of these cities that have not yet completed the transition have been left with no source of heating.

    In some Baoding townships, for example, equipment for burning coal for heating purposes has been dismantled, but gas heating systems have not yet been constructed, as reported by Caixin. People must use air-conditioners or electric heaters, both of which are extremely expensive to operate, just to get warm. 

    Unveiling monuments to Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Classified Report Shows N Korea Redirects Coal Exports From China to Southeast Asia to Evade Sanctions

    Some county-level cities in south-central Hebei, such as Gaobeidian, are lucky enough to receive some heating at certain hours of the day. "The gas will be turned off between 1-5 am, and 1:30 to 4:30 pm," a gas company in Gaobeidian wrote in a public notice to local residents.

    The Hebei Development and Reform Commission has issued an orange alert for a shortage of natural gas since November 28, which means all gas in the province will be reduced or completely cut off according to priority, with residence, hospitals and schools as the highest priorities, followed by vehicles, industrial usage and chemical engineering.

    The warning, second only to a top-level alert, signifies a 10-20 percent lack of availability of natural gas throughout the province, which will have a severe impact on how society will continue to function this winter.

    The impact of this emergency is already causing anxiety among local residents and industries. The Affiliated Hospital of Hebei University in Baoding city recently received a notice limiting their gas supply to just 2,729 cubic meters.

    The hospital said it requires at least 20,000 cubic meters to ensure the continuation of normal operations and medical procedures, treatments and sterilizations for its daily 3,000 in-patients, including over 200 infants and children.

    "We hope the authorities will carefully reconsider their decision, so that we can continue to safeguard the health and lives of the people," the hospital wrote in a public letter.

    Hasty transition

    In response to complaints, Xu Qin, the governor of Hebei Province, inspected the gas supply in its provincial capital, Shijiazhuang, stressing that people's livelihood should always be the highest priority. He said the government will "do their best" to ensure a warm winter for residents.

    After the State Council published its action plan against air pollution in 2013, many regions across the country immediately began to implement measures to enact coal-to-gas transition projects. But apparently some large-scale projects failed to take the limited supply of natural gas into proper consideration.

    The news that many people have been left out in the cold due to a gas shortage came out rather untimely, as northern parts of the country are sparing no efforts to hit the deadline.

    Some media began to reflect on this transition, which they agree is good for the long term but is presently disturbing ordinary people's lives. The media also called for local governments to be more concerned and more flexible.

    Individuals have also been voicing their opinions. More and more people are publicly questioning the logic of pushing forward gas use in the nation even though different regions, particularly rural areas, have complicated situations to consider.

    "It is not realistic to promote gas use in rural areas due to their complicated topography. The cost in laying pipelines, maintenance and safety controls is huge. Besides, the cost of gas is expensive for farmers," Liu wrote.

    "The rural area in the north is vast. It is not suitable to blindly and simply copy what is suitable for a city in those areas. Whether it is Hebei or Henan, these regions have their own geographical features and living habits. Making sweeping changes will only increase the cost," he added.

    "It is the right time for China to switch to the use of natural gas for heating, but the project shouldn't be carried out in haste," Jia Weilie, a deputy director at the Beijing Academy of Ecocivilization, told the Global Times.

    Gas prices double

    As reported, the price of LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) has risen to a record high of 9,400 yuan per ton, a 100 percent increase since September. The seasonal demand for more heating, along with the new coal-to-gas switch in traditionally coal-burning households and factories, is the reason for this soaring escalation.

    During the coal-to-gas transition project in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province, over 1.9 million households actively participated in phasing out the use of coal. In Beijing alone, 144,000 families agreed to replace coal as a source of heating, according to a report from cctv.com.

    As China enters the brutally cold winter season, there is already an estimated shortage of 10.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to an analysis quoted by Securities Times, pushing up the prices. 

    A man wearing a respiratory protection mask walks toward an office building during the smog after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing's central business district, China, December 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    This is a Big Deal: China to Ban Gas-Powered Cars, Push Electric Vehicles

    Zhang Yuqing, vice director for National Energy Administration, said during a recent industry conference that the sharp increase in gas prices this year was mainly caused by the lack of gas reserves, which were grossly underestimated by authorities.

    Presently, domestic and imported natural gas are supporting this demand. But the annual increase in gas resources will be utterly unable to provide the 30 billion cubic-meters increase in China's gas consumption every year.

    Meanwhile, imported LNG and pipeline gas is limited by factors such as pipeline capacity and gas prices. At present, authorities are not optimistic about any large-scale increase in other gas resources.

    In 2015, China had only 25 underground gas reserves, accounting for a mere 3 percent of the country's gas consumption, much lower than 17.4 percent in the US and 17 percent in Russia.

    This article was originally published in the Global Times. 

    Related:

    Coal Exports Banned? No Problem: North Korea Goes Bitcoin Mining
    Thousands Protest Against Coal Use Ahead of Climate Summit in Bonn (VIDEO)
    China's Halt in North Korean Coal Purchases Like a 'Freezing Rain' for Relations
    China Suspends Import of Coal From North Korea Until End of the Year
    At Least 18 People Killed in Central China Coal Mine Accident
    Tags:
    Environment, natural gas, coal, Hebei, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok