APEC Summit: Reasons Behind Absence of Formal Putin-Trump Meeting Revealed

DA NANG (Sputnik) — Apart from the "on-the-fly" meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam, no other meeting took place, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.
"We did not manage to agree on the meeting. On one the hand, due to the protocol reasons: the latest meeting in Hamburg was on the US 'side'. However, on the other hand, there were certain diplomatic obstacles," the source said.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the lack of a full-scale bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump during the APEC summit was compensated by multiple contacts on the sidelines of the event.
So far one official meeting between Putin and Trump meeting took place in July on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg.
