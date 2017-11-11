'On-the-Fly' Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Regrettable – Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the chairman of the Russian upper house’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Konstantin Kosachev in an interview to Sputnik commented on the recent speedily held talk between the leaders of the two superpowers. In Kosachev's point of view, the lack of a full-fledged bilateral meeting "cannot but cause regret."
"The statement on Syria was approved after the preliminary work carried out by diplomats, while other issues, including North Korea, require more comprehensive discussion. Russia was ready for [the full-scale meeting], in contrast to the United States. In this regard, Russia has demonstrated its flexibility," Kosachev said.
READ MORE: Trump Says May Meet Putin at APEC Leaders' Meeting in Vietnam
However, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said subsequently that no formal meeting between the two leaders had been confirmed, citing scheduling conflicts on both sides.
Meanwhile, so far the one and only official meeting between Putin and Trump meeting has taken place in July on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg.
All comments
Show new comments (0)