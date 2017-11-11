'On-the-Fly' Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Regrettable – Russian MP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. During this "on-the-fly" contact the two leaders managed to approve a joint statement on Syria, but haven't discussed the North Korean issue.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the chairman of the Russian upper house’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Konstantin Kosachev in an interview to Sputnik commented on the recent speedily held talk between the leaders of the two superpowers. In Kosachev's point of view, the lack of a full-fledged bilateral meeting "cannot but cause regret."

"The statement on Syria was approved after the preliminary work carried out by diplomats, while other issues, including North Korea, require more comprehensive discussion. Russia was ready for [the full-scale meeting], in contrast to the United States. In this regard, Russia has demonstrated its flexibility," Kosachev said.

APEC Summit in Vietnam: Results Outlined in Declaration

Earlier in November, Trump said that he was expecting to meet with Putin during his Asian trip. On Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the meeting would take place on Friday in Vietnam.

However, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said subsequently that no formal meeting between the two leaders had been confirmed, citing scheduling conflicts on both sides.

Meanwhile, so far the one and only official meeting between Putin and Trump meeting has taken place in July on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg.