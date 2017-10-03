Register
14:18 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US oil benchmark, and Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, hit record lows not seen since April 2009 on Tuesday.

    Inceptive US Crude Oil Consignment Reaches Indian Port

    © Sputnik/ Boris Babanov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 19202

    In less than four months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to US in which he mentioned India’s intentions to strengthen its hydrocarbon engagement with the US, the first consignment of crude has reached Indian shore.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Diversifying the energy dependency, India has received the first US crude oil cargo of 1.6 million barrels bought by Indian Oil Corporation from the United States on Monday at Paradip port.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conversation with U.S. president Donald Trump during a working session of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo
    Trump, Modi Discuss in Phone Call First US Shipment of Crude Oil to India
    The step is seen as Indian strategy to lessen its dependency on OPEC countries for its oil demands. This is also being seen as an attempt by India to exert pressure on OPEC to slash prices and stop charging a premium from Asian buyers.

    MT New Prosperity, a very large crude carrier, having a capacity of 2 million barrels of crude, had left US Gulf Coast on 19th August for Paradip port. IndianOil, an Indian state-owned company,  will process the crude at its East-Coast based refineries, located at Paradip, Haldia, Barauni and Bongaigaon.

    This is the part of a plan mooted by the Indian government to cut crude import cost from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and to increase the quantity of crude oil from countries outside the organization.

    “The inclusion of the US as a source for crude oil imports by India’s largest refiner will go a long way in mitigating the risks arising out of geopolitical disruptions. I hope that the new arrangement would also usher in price stability and energy security for India, which is witnessing robust growth in demand for petroleum products,” Sunjay Sudhir, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the India’s Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.

    Three state-owned refiners of India have together placed an order of 7.85 million barrels crude from the US till now.  Indian Oil has placed a cumulative order 3.9 million barrel, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have placed orders for about 2.95 million barrels and one million barrels respectively for their Kochi and Vizag refineries from the US.

    The United States is no longer seeking to reduce Iran’s export of oil after reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, President Barack Obama said
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    US No Longer to Pursue Efforts to Reduce Iran’s Sales of Crude Oil
    India, world’s third-largest crude oil importer, is also increasing crude import from Russia as Ural crude as it has been costing less to Indian refiners as compared to Oman. In the first half of this year, Indian refiners have purchased approximately 1.5 million ton Russian crude which was supplied from Black Sea port.

    Apart from importing crude from the US, Indian oil companies, both public and private, have made sizeable investments in US Shale assets with a total investment of approximate US $ 5 billion. Indian companies have also contracted for LNG from the US and the first shipment is expected to be delivered to India in January 2018.

    Related:

    Pyongyang's Crude: Three Reasons Why North Korea Doesn't Fear US Oil Embargo
    Hurricane Hit US Refineries, Gasoline Price Hard But Spared Crude Oil Production
    Trump, Modi Discuss in Phone Call First US Shipment of Crude Oil to India
    Oklahoma Oil Spill Prompts Pipeline Shutdown, US Crude Prices to Sink
    Tags:
    cargo, crude oil, OPEC, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok