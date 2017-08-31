Russian Energy Minister, Iraqi Oil Minister Discuss OPEC-Non-OPEC Cooperation

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Luaibi have discussed cooperation in energy, including within the framework of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC cooperation, according to the Russian Energy Ministry.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Luaibi have discussed cooperation in energy, including within the framework of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC cooperation, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has held a meeting with Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Luaibi. The parties have discussed urgent issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in energy, including within the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting," the statement said.

Novak indicated that Russia and Iraq were interested in further development of mutually advantageous economic cooperation.

OPEC and 10 non-cartel oil producers reached a deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna in 2016, agreeing to cut oil output by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day from October's level to support oil prices. Non-OPEC states, including Russia, promised to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day, with Russia pledging to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily.