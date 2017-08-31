Russian Energy Minister, Iraqi Oil Minister Discuss OPEC-Non-OPEC Cooperation

"Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has held a meeting with Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Luaibi. The parties have discussed urgent issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in energy, including within the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting," the statement said.
Novak indicated that Russia and Iraq were interested in further development of mutually advantageous economic cooperation.
OPEC and 10 non-cartel oil producers reached a deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna in 2016, agreeing to cut oil output by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day from October's level to support oil prices. Non-OPEC states, including Russia, promised to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day, with Russia pledging to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily.
