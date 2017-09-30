China Wants to Resolve Its Disagreements With Washington Through Dialogue

Chinese President Xi Jinping considers a spirit of mutual respect and attention to the concerns of both sides should prevail in the country's relations with the US.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Disagreements and sensitive issues between China and the United States should be resolved through a dialogue in a spirit of mutual respect, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

"We should resolve the disputes and sensitive issues between the two states through a dialogue and consultations held in a spirit of mutual respect and attention to concerns of both sides," Xi said following a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as quoted by the China National Radio (CNR) broadcaster.

The Chinese leader also noted that China and the United States should maintain and encourage bilateral cooperation.

Tillerson arrived for a three-day visit to China on Thursday. He is scheduled to hold meetings with China’s State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

​Chinese experts previously claimed that US President Donald Trump might prove to be a very difficult to handle opponent for Chinese leaders, as he is a businessman who holds maximizing US interests as his bottom line.

Following his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in April, Trump signaled optimism in US-China relations after reaching a consensus with Xi on a range of issues, including getting China to help defuse the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula. Both sides also agreed to launch a 100-day plan to improve bilateral relations.

But when North Korea defied international pressure and continued to advance its nuclear arms program, Trump expressed disappointment in China for failing to rein in its increasing aggressive neighbor. Despite reaching a package of trade deals in May, the United States and China failed to make further progress in bilateral relations by the end of the 100-day plan, which ended in July.

Trump used harsher rhetoric on trade issues with China shortly after, signing an executive memo in mid-August to initiate an investigation into China's theft of US intellectual property using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying responded by saying that a trade war has no future and there will be no winner and only losers in such a situation. Moreover, China's Ministry of Commerce said Beijing is ready to launch counter-measures to defend its lawful rights.