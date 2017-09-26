War Will Have No Winner, China Warns Amid Fresh US-N Korea Saber-Rattling

Commenting on the recent escalation of war of words between US and North Korea, Beijing warned against any potential military conflict on the Korean Peninsula and urged the two countries to realize that military means are never a viable way out.

Any potential military conflict on the Korean Peninsula will have no winner, China said on Tuesday in its comment to the recent escalation of the war of words between the US and North Korea.

Beijing hopes that US and North Korean politicians can realize that resorting to military means would never be a viable way out, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said during his daily news briefing in Beijing.

The comments come in response to a recent North Korean warning that it has every right to "take countermeasures against the United States, including shooting down American strategic bombers outside the DPRK's airspace, as Donald Trump declared war" on the Asian country.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said Monday that the "declaration of war" means that all options will be on the table for the North Korean leadership.

"The whole world should clearly remember it was the US who first declared war on our country," North Korea's top diplomat told reporters in New York.

Also on Monday, US Department of State's East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau spokesperson Katina Adams commented on the statement, saying that the US has not declared war on North Korea.

"We continue to seek a peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Adams told Sputnik, adding that no country is allowed to fire on another nation's aircraft or ships if they are in international space or waters.

The war of words between the two countries escalated as US President Donald Trump responded to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong's UN General Assembly speech on Saturday, where North Korean diplomat said that Trump would face the negative consequences of his remarks about North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un. In particular, the Minister said that Trump's policy would make "our rockets' visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more."

Donald Trump was quick to respond on his Twitter page, referring to the North Korean leader as "Little Rocket Man."

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 сентября 2017 г.

​Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that North Korean is sending its military jets to the east of the country in the wake of a flyover by US bombers of the area last week.

Last Sunday, the US bombers flew in international airspace off the North Korean eastern coast. This military muscle-flexing was aimed to demonstrate the range of US military options available to Donald Trump, Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.

South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS), however said that no immediate retaliation against the flyover was taken by Pyongyang in retaliation against the flyover, suggesting that North Korea "might have failed to fully detect the [US] warplanes," South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.