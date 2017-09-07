Register
20:36 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Friday, July 14, 2017 photo, Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) officers walk along a path ahead of journalists in Tin May village, in which Myanmar government and military claim the existence of Muslim terrorists in Buthidaung, Rakhine State, Myanmar.

    Petition Seeks to Revoke Myanmar 'De Facto Ruler's' Nobel Prize Amid Exodus

    © AP Photo/ Esther Htusan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    As the recent escalation of violence in Myanmar has resulted in thousands of Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh, hundreds have been killed by the country’s military. Peace activists have launched a petition to revoke the Nobel Peace Prize from the "de facto ruler" Aung San Suu Kyi, as she "has done virtually nothing" to stop the violence.

    The protracted battle between Myanmar's military and Rohingya Muslims has not only resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians and security personnel, but has also unleashed a refugee crisis in the region with thousands of Rohingyas fleeing Myanmar and taking refuge in neighboring India and Bangladesh.

    Peace activists have launched a campaign demanding the Nobel Peace Prize Committee revoke its 1991 prize awarded to Aung San Suu Kyi. They have launched a petition on change.org urging the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to take back the peace prize from Aung San Suu Kyi over her alleged complicity in what is seen as the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

    The petition has already been signed by 366,000 supporters.

    “When a laureate cannot maintain peace, then for the sake of peace itself the prize needs to be returned or confiscated by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee,” the petition reads.

    Rohingya villagers watch as international media visit Maung Hna Ma village, Buthidaung township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar July 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Simon Lewis
    'Huge Iceberg of Misinformation': Myanmar's Suu Kyi Slams 'Fake News' About Rohingya Crisis
    “Therefore, we hereby demand the chair of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee confiscate or take back the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Aung San Suu Kyi. Only those who are serious in maintaining  world peace may be awarded such a coveted prize,” it stated.

    The campaign further stressed that she has “virtually done nothing” to stop the crimes against the Rohingya Muslims.

    Amid this mounting international pressure on Suu Kyi to act on the continuing clashes between Myanmar's military and Rohingya militants in Rakhine State, she was quoted as describing the "global outrage over Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslims" as "a huge iceberg of misinformation."

    Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) has reiterated its support to Rohingya refugees. The UNHRC has said it "supports them [the Rohingyas] to the extent possible through governmental, non-governmental organizations and other partners. The UNHCR works closely with the governments to ensure refugees are able to live a life of dignity in the asylum," the UNHRC told Sputnik via email.

    The United Nations World Food Program reported that an estimated 146,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh since violence broke out in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine State in late August.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Iranian Foreign Minister Urges UN to Stop Violence Against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar
    On August 25, Muslim insurgents attacked security posts in Rakhine State. The attacks prompted a response from Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of Rohingya, forcing thousands to flee; the situation has been harshly criticized by the global community.

    Rakhine State is a site of frequent clashes between Myanmar's Muslims and Buddhists. Official authorities and the Buddhist population consider the Rohingya to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. 

    The conflict that started about a century ago has gradually escalated since 2011 before peaking in 2012, when thousands of Muslim families sought asylum in special refugee camps on the country's territory, or fled to Bangladesh. Yet another escalation started in 2016.

    Related:

    Israel Reportedly Arming Myanmar Amid Ongoing Rohingya Crackdown
    Myanmar Allegedly Laying Mines on Bangladesh Border Amid Rohingya Muslim Exodus
    UN Secretary-General Urges Myanmar to Give Rohingya People Legal Status
    UN Refugee Agency Urges Myanmar Neighbors to Ensure Rights of Rohingya Refugees
    Myanmar Military Jet Goes Missing During Training Mission
    Tags:
    Rohingya Muslims, peace prize, exodus, politician, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Nobel committee, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok