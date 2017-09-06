Register
    Rohingya villagers watch as international media visit Maung Hna Ma village, Buthidaung township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar July 14, 2017.

    Myanmar's Suu Kyi Slams 'Fake News' About Rohingya Crisis

    Asia & Pacific
    Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi responded to growing international criticism of her government by slamming "fake news” reports about the plight of the country’s Rohingya Muslims.

    Aung San Suu Kyi said on Wednesday that global outrage over the government’s treatment of the local Rohingya Muslims was being fueled by "a huge iceberg of misinformation.”

    Her statement followed the United Nations’ call for an end to the government’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, which has already forced about 146,000 people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

    A Border Guard Police officer stands at a police post that was previously attacked by a Muslim terrorist group in Kyee Kan Pyin Buthidaung in which Myanmar government and military claim the existence of Muslim terrorists, in Rakhine state Myanmar, on Friday, July 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Esther Htusan
    The Rohingya Crisis: Reality, Rumors and Ramifications
    The conflict between Myanmar’s Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims, widely dismissed in Myanmar as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, erupted in Rakhine state in late August prompting a wave of protests across the world over what has been dubbed the disproportionate use of force by the government.

    Rohingya Muslims have already fled from violence in Myanmar after insurgent attacks on August 25 sparked clashes with security forces and provoked a military counter-offensive, a UN source said on Wednesday.

    This brings to 233,000 the total number of Rohingyas who have sought refuge in Bangladesh since October 2016, when Rohingya insurgents staged similar, but smaller attacks on security posts.

    The conflict between Myanmar's Buddhists and Muslims started about a century ago. Myanmar's Buddhists view the Rohingya minority as newcomers and outcasts.

    Despite repeated attempts to assimilate in Myanmar, the Rohingyas, who comprise approximately 1.6 percent of the country's population, are not being recognized as citizens.

    The Rohingyas remain deprived of all civil rights, including the right to receive medical care and education in Myanmar.

    Muslim-inhabited territories in the northern part of Rakhine state have turned into a foothold of religious extremists who have championed secession from Burma (Myanmar), joining East Pakistan (Bangladesh) since 1947.

    A woman from the Rohingya community carries vegetables in a camp in Delhi, August 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Cathal McNaughton
    UN Refugee Agency Calls on Myanmar’s Neighbors to Ensure Rights of Rohingya Refugees
    In the 1990s and 2000s, Rohingya extremists continued their rapprochement with al-Qaeda, which trained mujahedeen from Myanmar at their hidden bases in Afghanistan.

    In the early 2010s, the Arakan Liberation Army, a Rakhine insurgent group founded in 1968, intensified its military activities in the region. They are reportedly supported by private donors from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

    Ok