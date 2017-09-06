Myanmar Laying Landmines on Bangladeshi Border - Source

According to two government sources in Dhaka, Myanmar has been laying landmines across a section of its border with Bangladesh.

"They are putting down the landmines in their territory along a barbed-wire fence situated between a series of border pillars," a source said.

"Our forces have also seen three to four groups working near the barbed wire fence, putting something into the ground," one of the sources added. "We then confirmed with our informers that they were laying land mines."

"They are not doing anything on Bangladeshi soil," said one of the sources. "But we have not seen such laying of landmines at the border before."

On Tuesday two blasts occurred on the Myanmar side of the border, injuring two boys near a border crossing, a Bangladeshi border guard officer, Manzurul Hassan Khan, told Reuters.

Myanmar's army has not commented on the blasts near the border. However, a Myanmar military source said that the mines had been there since the 90s to prevent trespassing and simply not been removed.

In late August, Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in the state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a violent response by Myanmar's authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of people while forcing thousands of others to flee.