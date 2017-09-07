Register
17:34 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this May 8, 2016 file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.

    Go-Ahead Given to Allow Aussies to Vote on Same Sex Marriage

    © AP Photo/ Rob Griffith
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 64 0 0

    Controversial plans to allow Australians to vote on legalizing same-sex marriage have finally been cleared with ballot papers expected to be mailed out early next week.

    Two legal challenges mounted by same-sex marriage advocates and politicians were dismissed by the country's High Court on Thursday, September 7, paving the way for a vote to gauge support on changing Australia's Marriage Act.

    Less than 24 hours after the legal hearings were heard, the judiciary ruled unanimously to sanction a historic postal vote to allow the nation to decide its opinion over this highly-contentious issue.

    Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks about an alleged terror plot at a press conference in Sydney on December 23, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Peter Parks
    Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks about an alleged terror plot at a press conference in Sydney on December 23, 2016.

    Although the eventual outcome does not have the power to make same-sex marriage legal, many believe it will subsequently lead to a vote in parliament.

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has already stated such a move could become law before the end of the year, if the vote shows majority support.

    "We encourage every Australian to vote in this survey, to have their say," he commented following the court ruling.

    Genuine Concerns

    Israeli police officers watch as people take part in the annual gay pride parade in central Jerusalem, Thursday, July 21, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israel’s High Court Rules Against Same-Sex Marriage
    During the last federal election, Mr. Turnbull promised voters the chance to have a direct say on the issue, before any laws were enacted.

    Even the decision alone to sanction the survey — which is voluntary, unlike in-person elections in Australia — has proved deeply unpopular on both sides of the issue. 

    Campaigners of same-sex marriages have pushed for parliament to vote on the matter directly instead of carrying out a postal vote which will cost US$97 million.

    More alarmingly, perhaps, there are genuine fears that it will ignite hate-filled campaigns across the country before the result is eventually announced on November 15.

    Both "Yes" and "No" campaign teams are now expected to crank up the volume over a possible change, an issue that has been hotly debated throughout the country for several years.

    What Happens Next

    Early predictions suggest a "Yes" vote will prevail — but then, as Britain's Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump as US president shows, it is unwise to second guess the public.

    Exactly what happens next is, in fact, anybody's guess although the matter is expected to be put before Australia's parliament within a matter of weeks after the outcome is known.

    George Brandis, the Attorney General, remains confident the same-sex marriage will be legal "by Christmas," assuming MPs are bound by the decision or even follow party lines.

    "It is a survey to determine the opinion of the Australian people on the question that is asked, and that question is, 'Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry? That is the only question to which the Australian people are being asked their advice," Brandis said.

    Elaine Pearson, director for Human Rights Watch, maintained fundamental rights should never be put to a popular vote.

    "The postal survey is going ahead, but whatever the outcome, Parliament should uphold rights and allow same-sex marriage," Pearson said.

    Similar views were expressed by one of the lobby groups behind the legal challenge of a postal vote. 

    German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Bundestag Vice President Calls for Challenging Same-Sex Marriages Law in Constitutional Court

    Alex Greenwich, spokesman for Australian Marriage Equality, said, while voicing his disappointment over the court ruling, it would now devote its energy in securing a successful "Yes" campaign.

    "Now we get out there, and we campaign long and hard for a 'Yes' vote that we hope will reflect the will of the country," Greenwich said.

    Core Argument

    While the court has announced its decision, it could be weeks before it releases the reasoning behind it.

    Legal experts suggest that the core argument was whether the government unlawfully appropriated funds for the postal vote without parliamentary approval.

    "That's really the core argument — whether this can nonetheless be authorized by this other provision," said George Williams, dean of law at the University of New South Wales.

    "The High Court has said that the federal government can't spend taxpayers' money without the approval of Parliament.

    "The government twice sought that approval for a national plebiscite, but Parliament rejected those attempts," he said.

    Related:

    Australian Prime Minister Announces Vote on Same-Sex Marriage to Be Held in 2017
    Australian Prime Minister Declines to Back 2016 Same-Sex Marriage Timeline
    Australian Leadership Opposed to Ireland-Style Gay Marriage Referendum
    Tags:
    gay marriage, vote, same-sex marriage, surveillance, Malcolm Turnbull, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok