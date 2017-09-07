South Korean President Convinced There Will Be No War on Korean Peninsula

The South Korean president believes, there will be no war on the Korean Peninsula, adding that sanctions against North Korea are aimed at resolving the situation peacefully.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he believes there will be no war on the Korean Peninsula, and it is possible to continue funding for projects in the region.

"There will be no war on the Korean Peninsula, and in the region as a whole. I can say this with certainty, which is why it's time for investments in Russia, the Far East, China and Korea," he said at a plenary session during the Eastern Economic Forum.

Thus, according to the South Korean president, the purpose of sanctions pressure on North Korea is to resolve the situation peacefully.

"In order to resolve the North Korean problem, we are applying sanctions and pressure jointly with the international community. The aim of the use of such measures is to resolve the issue peacefully, by diplomatic means," Jae-in said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

On Sunday, North Korea announced that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile. A number of countries have firmly condemned North Korea's test calling for retaliation.