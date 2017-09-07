Putin: No Extensive Conflict to Take Place on Korean Peninsula

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on North Korea's nuclear tests, saying that a large scale conflict unlikely to take place on the Korean peninsula as all parties have common sense.

Putin once again urged not to fan military hysteria around the North Korean nuclear tests. He also underlined that Moscow advocates settling the conflict through negotiations like in 2005, as the next step after the sanctions would be an "invitation to the graveyard."

The Russian President pointed out that Moscow sees current US administration's desire to defuse tensions around Pyongyang, but he expressed hope that common sense would prevail in the US approach to the DPRK issue.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined that Moscow does not recognize North Korea's nuclear status and noted that the economic sanctions could not completely hinder North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, stressing that through unilateral sanctions "we would not achieve what we want."

At the same time, Putin said that it was necessary, in the situation around North Korea, not to give in to emotions and not to drive Pyongyang into a corner, adding that steps that lead to an escalation of tensions must be avoided.

On Sunday, North Korea said it conducted its most powerful nuclear test of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile.

Commenting on the DPRK's statement, US President Donald Trump said Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous" and emphasized that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

Moreover, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that any threats to the United States or its allies would be met with a massive, "effective and overwhelming" military response. Mattis also said that Trump had been briefed on various military options available to the United States.