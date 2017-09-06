Register
23:22 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man watches a television news programme showing US President Donald Trump (C) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) at a railway station in Seoul on August 9, 2017

    US Uses North Korea's Escalation as 'Pretext to Maintain Its Presence in Region'

    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    Politics
    Get short URL
    221702

    The United States needs a certain pretext to maintain its presence in the Asian region, political expert Vladimir Terekhov told Sputnik, commenting on the recent escalation of the dispute over North Korea’s nuclear program.

    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    US Provoking Conflict With Pyongyang to Justify THAAD Deployment in S Korea - Assange
    The conflict has escalated, but the situation is so far under control, Terekhov said in an interview with Radio Sputnik, adding that Washington is unlikely to use military force against North Korea amid its recent nuclear test conducted on Sunday.

    "The US wants to prevent the further ‘nuclearization' of North Korea, but it is not in its interests to fully resolve the issue," the expert said.

    Terekhov noted that the United States needs some reason to justify its presence in South Korea, which is why Washington is interested in maintaining tensions in the region.

    "The United States needs a certain pretext to maintain its presence in South Korea. If the Korean issue… is suddenly resolved, then the question will arise: What exactly are American troops doing in South Korea?" the analyst said. "They [the US] need this dosed tension. This is what the American game is all about," he continued.

    On Sunday, North Korea said it conducted its most powerful nuclear test of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile.

    Commenting on the DPRK's statement, US President Donald Trump said Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous" and emphasized that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

    Moreover, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that any threats to the United States or its allies would be met with a massive, "effective and overwhelming" military response. Mattis also said that Trump had been briefed on various military options available to the United States.

    "The statements sounded quite tough, but neither Mattis nor Trump said anything new. They have been saying all this over the last six months, and their statement actually means the following: The US Armed Forces are ready for action in case of an acute need, but that is the way it should be, otherwise, why are hundreds of billions of dollars spent each year on their funding? But, of course, the situation is dangerous… any incident can bring it out of control," the analyst concluded.

    US President Donald Trump announces his strategy for the war in Afghanistan during an address from Fort Myer, Virginia, US, August 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump: Talks Will Not Resolve North Korean Issue
    At the same time, a few days after threatening North Korea with a tough military response, US President Donald Trump scaled down his rhetoric saying that US military action will not be the first option against North Korea for its ongoing nuclear ballistic missile program tests.

    "We're going to see what happens… that's not a first choice, but we will see what happens," Trump said.

    Related:

    Seoul Rules Out Military Solution for North Korea Crisis Despite US Statements
    US Must Put 'All Measures of Pressure' on North Korea - White House
    Putin Right to Say North Korea Sanctions Unlikely to Work - US Senator Graham
    Tags:
    military response, nuclear test, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok