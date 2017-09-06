Register
03:41 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    NORTH KOREA TESTING THE BOMBS

    ‘Huge Threat’: Pyongyang’s Nuclear Test Site May Collapse, Spread Radiation

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 17710

    The mountain underneath which the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is believed to have conducted five nuclear bomb trials would ooze radiation throughout the Korean Peninsula and into China if it implodes, the South China Morning Post reports.

    “We call it ‘talking the roof off.’ If the mountain collapses and the hole is exposed, it will let out many bad things,” Wang Naiyan, a researcher for China’s nuclear weapons program, told the SCMP.

    While mountains don’t usually implode by happenstance, just one more nuclear test could cause the peak at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site to crumble, researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei told the Hong Kong-based news outlet.

    A man drives his car past a display board showing photos of ballistic missile launches in North Korea outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    North Korean Missile Test Timing 'Set to Undermine China's Credibility'

    “The North Korean government should stop the tests as they pose a huge threat not only to North Korea but to other countries, especially China,” Wang said.

    On Sunday, the DPRK tested what they say is a hydrogen bomb designed for deployment on ballistic missiles. "Sunday’s blast was followed by an earthquake eight minutes later, which China’s seismic authorities interpreted as a cave-in triggered by the explosion," the Post noted.

    While the testing of the hydrogen bomb made waves in news coverage across the world, Sputnik reported back on June 26 that North Korean military scientists had the capability to produce materials needed for such an explosive device, particularly tritium. Stanford University professor Siegfried Hecker said at the time “the evidence is quite clear” Pyongyang had the technical capability for making an H-bomb. Hecker estimates the DPRK has 25 nuclear warheads tucked away in its stockpile.

    The size of the explosion is the most significant development resulting from the latest test, Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, told Loud & Clear on Tuesday.

    ​"The ranges I hear are from 100 to 250 kiloton, depending on who you ask. That’s a significant increase from the 10-20 kiloton [explosion] they had in previous tests," Kristensen said. 

    Related:

    Ferry Service Between Russia's Primorsky Territory, North Korea Suspended
    North Korea Struck By 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake
    Trump Reaffirms US Readiness to Use Nuclear Weapons to Counter North Korea
    Trump Says North Korea Still 'Very Hostile and Dangerous' After Latest Nuke Test
    Why North Korea's Latest Missile Test Was Humiliating Blow to US Missile Defense
    Tags:
    radiation, hydrogen bomb, Federation of American Scientists, Loud & Clear, Brian Becker, Hans Kristensen, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok