Myanmar's Islamist Insurgents Break Border Fence, Burn Down Buddhist Monastery

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Myanmar's Islamist insurgents in the Rohingya ethnic group's region have broken a border fence between Myanmar and Bangladesh and burned down several buildings, including a Buddhist monastery in the region, local media reported Monday.

© AP Photo/ Esther Htusan Myanmar Blocks UN Aid Deliveries to Northern Part of Rakhine State

According to the Myanmar News Agency, the insurgents damaged two sections of the fence and attacked the Nantthataung village.

During the attack, insurgents burned down a monastery, a school and 37 more houses, while also cutting off the heads of all the Buddha statues in the village.

Violent attacks carried out by Rohingya targeted police and army outposts in Myanmar's Rakhine state over recent days. In response, the country's authorities launched an operation against the insurgents. About 400 people, including at least a dozen security officers and 370 insurgents, have been killed in the clashes, according to reports of the country's state media. Official figures said that more than 60,000 Rohingya people crossed the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar fleeing Rakhine.

These are internally displaced #Rohingya in #Maungdaw South. They have nowhere to go. No foods. Many lost their love ones. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tYt2twvqeF — Ro Nay San Lwin (@nslwin) 4 сентября 2017 г.

Rakhine is a site of frequent clashes between Myanmar's Muslims and Buddhists. The conflict that started about a century ago had gradually escalated since 2011 before hitting its peak in 2012, when thousands of Muslim families sought asylum in the special refugee camps on the country's territory or fled to Bangladesh.