Myanmar Gov’t. Should Assume Responsibility to Protect Civilians - UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been alarmed by Myanmar’s excessive use of force in Rakhine State and calls on the government to protect and assist those in need, Secretary-General's associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko said in a statement on Friday.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — "The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the reports of excesses during the security operations conducted by Myanmar's security forces in Rakhine State," the statement said. "The Secretary-General underlines the responsibility of the government of Myanmar to provide security and assistance to all those in need."

Guterres also called on the government to allow the United Nations and its partners to "extend the humanitarian support they are ready to provide," the statement also said.

In order to solve the conflict in Myanmar, the government needs to address the root causes of violence in a holistic manner, according to the statement.

Guterres expressed appreciation to the government and communities of Bangladesh who have helped individuals fleeing the violence in Myanmar, the statement added.

On August 31, more than 70 people were killed in coordinated attacks on security posts and military bases in the state of Rakhine. State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi strongly condemned the attacks.

Rakhine often suffers from clashes between Myanmar's Muslims and Buddhists. The conflict flared up in 2012 with a series of riots, with yet another escalation beginning last year.