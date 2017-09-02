Myanmar Gov’t. Should Assume Responsibility to Protect Civilians - UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — "The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the reports of excesses during the security operations conducted by Myanmar's security forces in Rakhine State," the statement said. "The Secretary-General underlines the responsibility of the government of Myanmar to provide security and assistance to all those in need."
In order to solve the conflict in Myanmar, the government needs to address the root causes of violence in a holistic manner, according to the statement.
Guterres expressed appreciation to the government and communities of Bangladesh who have helped individuals fleeing the violence in Myanmar, the statement added.
On August 31, more than 70 people were killed in coordinated attacks on security posts and military bases in the state of Rakhine. State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi strongly condemned the attacks.
Rakhine often suffers from clashes between Myanmar's Muslims and Buddhists. The conflict flared up in 2012 with a series of riots, with yet another escalation beginning last year.
