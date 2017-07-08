Register
17:06 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Construction gas pipeline. (File)

    Pipeline of Peace: How Russian Gas Could Soothe Tensions in the Korean Peninsula

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Kompanichenko
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 25 0 0

    A project to import Russian gas to South Korea via North Korea could be a valuable economic and political tool that fosters more economic cooperation between the two Koreas.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    The ‘Gift’ That Keeps on Giving: North Korea Hints at More Missile Launches
    On Thursday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took office in May, addressed the Korber Foundation in Berlin. He talked about the path towards a peaceful Korean peninsula, and stressed that greater economic cooperation with North Korea is an important foundation to the establishment of peace there.

    Jae-in, who is affiliated to the South Korean Democratic Party, said that he has planned a "new economic map for the Korean Peninsula," which will be put into action if there is progress on the North Korean nuclear issue.

    The plan includes a fresh connection between the South and the North across the military demarcation line, an "economic belt" which would "establish an economic community where the two Koreas prosper together," the Korea Herald reported Jae-in as saying.

    "The severed inter-Korean railway will be connected again. A train departing from Busan and Mokpo will run through Pyongyang and Beijing, and head towards Russia and Europe. Cooperation projects in Northeast Asia, such as the gas pipeline project connecting the two Koreas and Russia, may also be implemented."

    "South and North Korea will prosper together as a bridging country connecting the Asian mainland and the Pacific. The South and the North need only to implement the Oct. 4 Declaration together. Then the world will see a new economic model of an economy of peace and co-prosperity," the South Korean President said. 

    Back in 2008, Moscow and Seoul reached a preliminary agreement on the delivery of Russian gas and negotiations with North Korea about transit began in 2011, when Russia's Gazprom and South Korea's Kogas signed a roadmap for the project's construction. 

    The proposed pipeline is planned to be at least 1,100km in length, at least 700km of which would pass through North Korean territory. According to Gazprom, it would have a capacity of at least 10 billion cubic meters per year.

    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Nord Stream 2
    Gas War: Germany Takes on EU, US for Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
    The project appears to be a win-win for all concerned: Russia would gain a new export market, North Korea would benefit financially as a transit country and South Korea would receive a stable and more economical supply of gas.

    Konstantin Simonov, Director General of Russia's National Energy Security Fund says that the pipeline represents a better deal for South Korea than the liquefied natural gas (LNG) it currently imports from overseas.

    "Korea buys liquefied natural gas. All Asian countries are interested in gas pipelines, because it is always cheaper. That is why Japan also periodically returns to the idea of a gas pipeline," Simonov told the Russian newspaper Vzglyad.

    Simonov said that the prospects for the project are dependent on inter-Korean relations.

    "When (the late, former South Korean President) Roh Moo-hyun was in office, he promoted the 'Sunshine Policy,' that is, involving North Korea in joint projects and thereby changing the country in a peaceful way. During his term in office, projects to build the gas pipeline and to build a railway through North Korea which would carry cargo across the Trans-Siberian Railway were approved. The previous South Korean President promoted a completely different policy: that talking to North Korea is pointless, they are outlaws, enemies, there is no sunshine and we will increase our defense. But since a supporter of rapprochement with North Korea has again won the election, the project to build a gas pipeline from Russia has been revived."

    Despite that, traditional objections to the project have also been raised, Simonov said.

    "Opponents have named the traditional arguments against the gas pipeline: that South Korea will become dependent on this pipeline and that North Korea will blackmail, manipulate and may even block the transit. However, it should be noted that South Korea has LNG terminals, so if the gas pipeline is disconnected, it won't not be cut off from energy resources. When the country has another source of gas, there is no sense in turning off the pipe."

    Moscow Gazprom Oil refinery facility
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    'A New Level' of Cooperation: What's Behind Gazprom Leaving Turkey's Gas Market
    Simonov said that one of the sticking points of the project is disagreement between Gazprom and Kogas over who bears responsibility for the transit across North Korea and therefore who bears the risk. This time round, the same issue is likely to arise.

    "When Gazprom was holding negotiations about the gas pipeline last time, the main question was, where will the point of delivery of Russian gas be? Gazprom said that it was ready to invest in the construction of the pipeline, but that the gas would be sent to the border of Russia and North Korea and the transit risks would be South Korea's. But South Korea wanted to get the gas delivered to the border between the two Koreas and for Gazprom to carry the transit risks. That was the end of the conversation," Simonov said.

    While the future of the pipeline project is still unclear, Gazprom and Kogas have signed several energy agreements to import more Russian LNG from the Sakhalin-2 project, which currently provides 1.5 million tons of LNG per year to South Korea. 

    Most recently, in December the parties signed a deal to increase cooperation including joint projects in LNG production, transportation and regasification and in gas-fired power generation.

    Related:

    US Bombers Fly Over South Korea to Warn Off Pyongyang – Korean Air Force
    How the US Maneuvered Itself Into the North Korean Trap
    US, S. Korea, Japan to Press for Early Adoption of New Sanctions on Pyongyang
    Russian-South Korean Relations
    Tags:
    gas transit, gas pipeline, energy, gas, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok