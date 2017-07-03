Register
23:25 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a ballistic rocket test-fire through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017

    Pyongyang Celebrates Its Rocket Forces in Wake of Seoul-Washington Summit

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    118800

    While Americans prepare for the US’ Independence Day on July 4, on the other side of the Pacific North Korea celebrated the 18th anniversary of the country’s Strategic Rocket Forces with a level of restraint that has Korea watchers wondering whether the crisis could be at a turning point.

    Pyongyang on Monday reiterated its warning that its projectiles will strike anywhere at the discretion of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, while prominent North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun celebrated the “beloved” Rocket Force as the “pride and power” of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). The unit is responsible for the country’s “reliable nuclear force,” which Stanford University professor Siegfried Hecker estimates to be comprised of more than two dozen nuclear warheads.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout
    Pentagon Urges Seoul to Complete THAAD Missile System Deployment to Combat DPRK Threat

    A study by the Korea Economic Institute of America forecasted Pyongyang would test its missile program roughly every two weeks for the remainder of the year, but Kim’s forces held off on displaying their rockets and missiles for this year’s anniversary, the Korea Times reported on Monday.

    Pyongyang may be biding its time, in anticipation of Washington and Seoul’s next move, the Times noted. The North’s missile proliferation was a key topic during last week’s meeting between newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump in Washington. 

    Kim and his advisers are likely mulling the best response to a joint address from Moon and Trump, which expressed that "under the right circumstances" the US administration would support "President Moon’s aspirations to restart inter-Korean dialogue on issues, including humanitarian affairs."

    “The two leaders called on the DPRK to refrain from provocative, destabilizing actions and rhetoric, and to make the strategic choice to fulfill its international obligations and commitments,” the White House said in a June 30 release.

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-il, center, at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Why ‘Trump Has More Chances to Resolve DPRK Nuclear Issue’ Than Obama Did

    The allies have yet to pursue more intense military options on the Korean Peninsula. Nevertheless, on June 13 Moon reported the situation on the peninsula was "more dire than ever before."

    The Strategic Rocket Force was founded in 1999, the same year Pyongyang acquired two light water nuclear reactors, the Guardian reported, noting that former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld sat on the board of ABB, the engineering firm that made the reactors, from 1990-2001.

    Related:

    Japan to Air National PSA About What to Do During a DPRK Missile Attack
    South Korean Soldiers Spot North Korean Defector Swimming Away From DPRK
    US Missile Defense Chief Worried About ICBM System Reliability Amid DPRK Threat
    DPRK on ‘Inevitable’ Path to Launching Nuclear Missile Against US - Official
    DPRK Ambassador to UK: N Korea Will Hold Nuclear Test Whenever Leader Kim Wants
    Tags:
    nuclear, Donald Rumsfeld, Kim Jong-un, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok