22:58 GMT +313 June 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    Korean Peninsula Threat ‘More Dire Than Ever’ - South Korean President

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    After North Korea last week fired four anti-ship missiles from its east coast, South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the security situation on the Korean Peninsula is “more dire than ever before.”

    In his first official visit to the Yongsan Army Garrison, the newly elected president met with Gen. Vincent Brooks, who commands about 28,000 US forces stationed on the peninsula. Before the Tuesday meeting, Moon called for increased security cooperation with the US, according to Stars and Stripes. The liberal South Korean president campaigned on de-escalating tensions with Pyongyang by increasing commerce and allowing citizens in both countries to communicate with one another.

    Now, he appears to have pivoted his focus back toward Washington.

    “Ultimately, we must find a way to fundamentally resolve North Korea’s nuclear missile threat and maintain peace,” the South Korean leader said. “To this end we must further strengthen the Korean-US alliance and maintain a rock-solid combined defense posture.”

    A small aircraft what South Korea's Military said is believed to be a North Korean drone, is seen at a mountain near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Inje, South Korea in this handout picture provided by the Defence Ministry and released by News1 on June 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ The Defence Ministry/News1
    Seoul Finds North Korean Drone Spying on THAAD Site

    “During this time of heightened tensions it is more important than ever to stand with our Korean brothers,” Gen. Brooks said, according to Stars and Stripes. 

    Moon’s announcement stands in stark contrast to his administration’s decision to suspend further deployment of more units of the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) while an “environmental assessment” is conducted. Two anti-missile installments have already been installed, put in place in the middle of the night on a golf course 135 miles from Seoul despite protests by thousands of South Koreans over THAAD itself and US militarism on the Korean Peninsula.

    Pyongyang has test fired five missiles since Moon assumed office May 10. Analysts have predicted that at its current pace, North Korea will test another 13 to 14 missiles by the end of the year at a rate of one test every two weeks.

    North Korea is on pace to test more missiles this year than any year since 2012, according to the Korea Institute of Economics.
    © Korea Institute of Economics
    North Korea's missile program by the numbers.
    Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Defense Secretary James Mattis noted, “the regime’s provocative actions, manifestly illegal under international law, have not abated despite United Nations’ censure and sanctions.”

    Meanwhile, Deutsche Welle reports that North Korea is preparing to launch its first ever nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile. Analysts believe the North’s scientists have mastered long-range strike capability, but have yet to overcome the hurdle of successfully re-entering a warhead back into the Earth’s atmosphere, “which will probably be the reason for the ICBM launch that the North is planning,” the German paper explained.

    Tags:
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), ICBM, Moon Jae-in, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
