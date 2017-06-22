Register
23:42 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A soldier salutes atop an armoured vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.

    ‘Psychopath’: North Korean Critics Blast Trump as Tensions Near Boiling Point

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 39760

    "South Korea must realize that following psychopath [US President Donald] Trump … will only lead to disaster," a recent article in North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper warned.

    There are no good military options on the Korean Peninsula, where 28,000 US troops stand ready with South Korean allies, former US Ambassador to South Korea Christopher Hill explicated at the end of May, noting that “North Korea’s threat has really grown” in an interview with the International Business Times.

    A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Conducts Rocket Engine Test - Report

    Indeed, DPRK artillery stands ready to wreak tremendous havoc in Seoul, a city just 40 miles from the demilitarized buffer dividing the Korean Peninsula. In a June 22 interview with CBS aboard a Black Hawk helicopter in South Korean airspace, Eighth US Army Chief of Staff Col. William Taylor gestured to the city spreading to the horizon and considered the "very destructive" effects North Korea’s 300mm long range artillery units could wreak. "You talk about 25 million people," he said. 

    "It’s unbelievable … [Seoul] is more packed than New York City," the CBS correspondent observed. 

    The US Forces Korea’s motto is "ready to fight tonight."

    North Korea has tested 10 missiles this year alone, despite diplomatic calls from the international community to de-escalate tensions.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in campaigned on a platform of looking to cooperate with Pyongyang instead of using an antagonistic approach. But Moon has adjusted his tone, recently telling CBS, “we must now have the perception that North Korea is an irrational regime.”

    Preemptive Strikes

     In April, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton queried US Pacific Command Cmdr. Harry B. Harris Jr. about the Trump administration’s statement that “all options” were on the table, from a military standpoint, to conduct a preemptive strike.

    “What sorts of preemptive strike options do we have against the North Koreans?” Moulton asked. Harris demurred that a plethora of options existed at various levels of intensity, but that he wouldn’t be able to discuss such choices in a public forum.

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer JS Atago (DDG 177) and USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). (File)
    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    Japan Considers First Strike Options Against North Korea

    Washington’s allies in Tokyo have also explored the possibility of taking military action, Sputnik reported in March. 

    “Would we able to take out their artillery aimed at Seoul?” Moulton asked in his sustained line of inquiry. The US PACOM chief replied that different levels of a preemptive attack offered lawmakers and the White House the “ability to affect North Korea’s military calculus in preemptive strikes, depending on the type of strike.”

    Moulton continued that North Korean artillery installments are well-documented and cited how the “open press” has all but concluded that a preemptive strike would result in massive loss of life for South Koreans and US personnel in the region. “Would you agree with that assessment?” Moulton asked. “Sure,” Harris confirmed.

    “The political and pundit classes in New York City and Washington DC believe that the Trump administration will just kick the Kim Jong-un tin can down the road for another US president,” analyst John Stanton wrote in an April 28 report published in Counterpunch. However, “The same elites told us all that Hillary Clinton would, with great certainty, win the 2016 presidential election” Stanton remarked.

    Related:

    Mattis: US, China Working to Close Gaps on S China Sea, Settle DPRK Nuke Issue
    Why ‘Trump Has More Chances to Resolve DPRK Nuclear Issue’ Than Obama Did
    DPRK on ‘Inevitable’ Path to Launching Nuclear Missile Against US - Official
    US, Allies May Ban DPRK Fishing Rights as Punishment for New Missile Tests
    DPRK Names S Korea Intelligence Chief as Suspect in Planned Attack on Leader
    Tags:
    Seoul, Korean Peninsula
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Robot Manners Cartoon
    Robot Butlers, Here We Come!
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok