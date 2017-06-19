Register
    People cross a road after work in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, March 15, 2016

    Staggering Rate of Chinese Pedestrian Deaths Prompts Authorities to Take Action

    China's transport authorities said Sunday that almost 4,000 people died from vehicle accidents on road crossings in the past three years, and that strict measures are being taken to better supervise traffic in the country.

    A total of 3,898 pedestrians were killed in accidents occurring on road crossings during the past three years, the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said.

    Among the 14,000 cases recorded, 90 percent were caused by vehicles that did not adhere to traffic rules, said the MPS on its website. The remainder was caused by jaywalking pedestrians. 

    According to China's Road Traffic Safety Law, drivers must slow as they approach a pedestrian crosswalk and should stop and give way to pedestrians as they are crossing.  

    In practice, vehicle drivers seldom stop for pedestrians. Many speed up to overtake other vehicles at crossings, which severely harms the safety of both pedestrians and other road users, the MPS said. 

    The MPS bureau also noted that the figures reflect that traffic facilities such as traffic lights and markings in some areas need improvement. 

    To better manage traffic at crosswalks, the bureau will further promote driving manners, expose those who break the rules and further improve road facilities, such as increasing surveillance equipment, improving crossing markings and setting up more footbridges.

    Cities in Shandong, Jiangsu and Fujian provinces have installed systems which display the personal information of traffic law violators on huge roadside screens if they run red lights, China National Radio reported on June 13. 

    This article was first published in the Global Times.

