Register
23:28 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

    Seoul Will Honor THAAD Agreement with US - South Korean Security Chief

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 23113

    South Korea’s national security adviser has said that Seoul will abide by its agreement with the US on deploying the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD), as North Korea continues to pose “very serious and urgent threat.”

    This statement follows North Korea’s claim that it has tested a new type of missile that could strike South Korean and US warships "at will" if attacked. 

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    South Korean THAAD Suspension Gets US Lawmakers Fired Up

    Four missiles were fired Thursday that traveled 125 miles before landing in the sea off North Korea’s east coast, according to South Korea national security head Chung Eui-yong.

    Pyongyang’s launch came only a day after a US Navy carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Ronald Reagan left the region following joint military exercises with Japan and South Korea.

    Washington and Seoul came the agreement to deploy THAAD last year, as North Korea continued its nuclear and ballistic missile testing despite sanctions from the United Nations and international appeals for them to cease this activity. 

    The agreement was reached underly recently impeached former South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. Current liberal leader Moon Jae-In has called for a suspension of THAAD pending an environmental study.

    Moon’s office also ordered an investigation that found that the South Korean Defense Ministry, a holdover from the conservative Park administration, didn’t notify Moon or the public that the system would be receiving four new launchers. 

    Protesters hold letters reading NO THAAD during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Nature Disapproves: Environmental Check May Suspend THAAD Deployment in S Korea

    The Defense Ministry was also accused of trying to avoid a thorough environmental assessment by attempting to divide the land being used for the THAAD. A full study could take more than a year, according to officials.

    On Friday, Chung didn’t give a timeframe for the study but told reporters that postponement was decision made to make sure the deployment process was “democratic” and "transparent."

    "Our government plans to deal with the THAAD deployment with a few principles while being fully aware of North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats,” he said. “The government has no intention to fundamentally change what it has promised under the Korea-U.S. alliance."

    Chug added, "THAAD was a decision made to protect South Korea and US Forces Korea from North Korea’s growing threats," Yonhap reports. "The government will not handle such a decision lightly just because there has been a government change." 

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    S Korean Official Discharged Over 'Intentional' Omission of THAAD Report Section

    Though Washington maintains the anti-missile system’s chief mission is to protect South Korea from attacks from the North, activists and residents of the southeastern Seonjou county, where the THAAD is installed, say the system is in place to help the US maintain its military advantage in the region.

    There has also been strong condemnation of the system from China, which claims the THAAD’s radar will be used to spy on their military activity.

    The US State Department reports that THAAD issue was on the agenda of the recent meeting between Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillserson.

    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said during a briefing on Thursday that "North Korea’s actions just prove … that something along the lines of THAAD is something that’s important to not only protect US forces, to protect our alliance, and also to protect – help to further strengthen the region."

    Nauert added, "We are aware, certainly, of the situation and the suspension of additional launchers, but — and we would continue to say that THAAD was an alliance decision at the time, and we continue to work closely with [South Korea] throughout the process."                                                                                                                                                         

    Related:

    China Tests Weapons Near Korean Peninsula in Protest Over THAAD
    South Korean President Wants to Resolve THAAD Problem in Talks With US, China
    THAAD Deployment: What to Expect From South Korea’s New President
    North Korea Taunts Seoul With ‘Satellite Photos’ of THAAD
    US THAAD Systems Incapable of Intercepting China’s ICBMs, Ex-US Official Says
    Tags:
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), White House, South Korean Defense Ministry, Moon Jae-in, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok