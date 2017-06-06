Register
15:08 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    Decline of US, Rise of China 'Happening Much More Quickly Than Predicted'

    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    5975130

    China is improving relations with its neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region amid the US retreat from Asia, but Beijing's role as the hegemonic power in the region will be very different to the leadership exercised by Washington, British academic Martin Jacques told Radio Sputnik.

    On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual meeting of Asia-Pacific defense ministers and military chiefs, that countries in the region can no longer rely on great powers for their defense.

    "In this brave new world we cannot rely on great powers to safeguard our interests," Turnbull said in his inauguration speech at the event in Singapore.

    "We have to take responsibility for our own security and prosperity, while recognizing we are stronger when sharing the burden of collective leadership with trusted partners and friends."

    Some US allies at the summit expressed concern that the Trump administration will reduce its engagement in the Pacific, leaving the region more open to Chinese dominance.  

    Malaysia’s defense minister Hishammuddin Hussein told a meeting with US Defense Secretary James Mattis that Kuala Lumpur was "still trying to figure out" the US' strategy in Asia.

    "I would like to know very clearly what are the true intentions of the new administration," Mr Hishammuddin said. 

    Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull delivers the keynote address at the 16th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-la Dialogue, or IISS, Asia Security Summit on Friday, June 2, 2017 in Singapore.
    © AP Photo/ Joseph Nair
    No Confidence: Citing Trump ‘Trust Gap,’ Asian Allies Turn Away From US
    Martin Jacques, British journalist, scholar and author of the international bestseller "When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order," told Radio Sputnik that Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and demands that countries such as Japan and South Korea pay more for their own defense has heightened concerns.

    "The most obvious difference so far has been Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which of course was a creature of the Obama administration, that's the clearest sign we’ve had yet," Jacques said.

    The US has never really enjoyed a strong presence in Southeast Asia, where its only military ally, the Philippines, has recently announced an intention to build closer relations with China and distance itself from the US.

    The changing geopolitical situation in Asia, with China increasing and the US decreasing in influence, is a consequence of long-term economic changes, Jacques said.

    "This is a longer-term process than Trump and has often been misread in the West. What we've seen over quite a long period, with the rise of China, is growing economic relations between China and virtually every country in East Asia and the decline of their economic relations with the US."

    "China has become the most important economic partner of most of these countries. The result of that has also been that, at least in Southeast Asia, countries by and large have moved closer to China and have tended to move away from the US."

    "What we've seen since Duterte's move in the Philippines, is a major shift in the region towards China. I think that American policy under Obama is in deep trouble in Southeast Asia and I think that there is a growing accommodation between China and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries."

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Beijing Outmaneuvering US Navy in South China Sea
    In the Philippines, President Duterte has announced a "separation" from the US and expressed a desire to build ties with China and Russia. Singapore and Thailand, which don’t have a military alliance with the US but have historically leaned toward Washington, are also building economic ties with China.

    "Thailand was a sort of formal ally [of the US] but now it's much closer to China than it was to the US, so these countries are gravitating – mainly, but not only, for economic reasons – toward China. So the question is, what is going to be the nature of the new relationship over time between ASEAN and China."

    This relationship is likely to take a different form to US alliances in Asia. While Washington sees alliances in military terms, China is more focused on economic ties, Jacques said.

    "The American idea, in which formal military relations are the crucial question – the Chinese don't look at it like that. For the Chinese, the crucial question is an economic question, so Turnbull's really looking at it through rather Western eyes and I don't think Western eyes are very helpful to understand the relationship between these countries and China."

    A ballistic rocket is test-fired through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Putin Explains What Forced North Korea to Develop Nuke Program
    The East Asian region is extremely important to China, which has been steadily improving its relations with Southeast Asian countries. 

    However, relations with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in Northeast Asia are "much more problematic," and China wants to improve them.

    "This area, this region is less changed than any other region since the Cold War. It is still essentially defined in Cold War terms."

    "Taiwan is still not part of China, Japan is very antagonistic towards China and is still really a vassal state of the US in that it doesn't have a proper independent foreign or defense policy, and Korea is still divided as it was at the beginning of the Cold War. So, that area is a big problem for China and we can see this very vividly with the problems on the Korean peninsula and what is going to happen to those," Jacques said.

    "In the longer run, I think China will emerge as a global power. Its economic rise remains extraordinary and is happening much quicker than people projected, as indeed the decline of the US is happening much more quickly than people assumed would be the case. I think that we'll see China becoming increasingly a global power, but I don't think we should think of China as the same kind of global power as the US, I think it will be very different."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    US, India Pitch for Freedom of Navigation in South China Sea Irks China
    Xi: China Attaches Importance to Peaceful Space Exploration, Eager to Cooperate
    Experts: China Cannot Lead Climate Change Battle Alone
    Beijing and Private Charities Team Up to Feed Hungry Chinese Children
    Tags:
    military alliance, new alliance, global, superpower, ASEAN, Northeast Asia, China, United States, Southeast Asia, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok