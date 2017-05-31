Register
21:20 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    Keep Calm For Now: Why North Korea Still ‘Years Away From Creating ICBMs’

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    115530

    The North Korean missile industry, in spite of showing a rapid pace of development in the past few years, it is still many years away from creating intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of hitting targets in the United States.

    Sputnik spoke to a member of the expert council of the board of the Military Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation, Viktor Murakhovsky, who explained why it would take North Korea five to six years before it could boast having an intercontinental missile.

    “Of course, in recent years the North Korean missile industry has shown success, in particular, when it conducted landmark tests of medium-range missiles and solid-fuel missiles for submarines, which North Korea had never had before. However, the ICBM is a completely different class of missile technology and Pyongyang will need at least five to six years to create such weapons,” Murakhovsky said.

    DRPK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Watch: North Korea Reveals Video of New Surface-to-Air Missile Test Launch
    The expert noted that today North Korea has missiles with a range of 2,500 kilometers. It has also tested missiles with a range of up to 4,500 thousand kilometers, however, ICBMs must be capable of hitting targets at a distance of 8,000 kilometers.

    “Some argue that North Korea can get ICBMs because it managed to put satellites into space, but in fact, the difference between a space launch vehicle and an ICBM in terms of the level of technology is quite significant. Such a missile must not only handle the payload but also deliver it to the specific target on the ground,” the expert concluded.

    On May 21, North Korea test-fired a Pukguksong-2 medium-range solid fuel ballistic missile, marking a major leap forward for the country’s missile capabilities.

    The North Korean leader supervised the launch of the Pukguksong-2 missile and expressed satisfaction with its accuracy in hitting targets, according to an outlet  citing the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    The ground-to-ground missile reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan just short of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

    Following the successful launch, the North Korean leader approved the mass production of this type of missile.

    Related:

    US Pressure on North Korea 'Leads Pyongyang to Militarize Further'
    Russia Condemns North Korea's New Missile Launch, Urges Restraint
    As North Korea Claims Missile Progress, Pentagon Plans ICBM Interceptor Test
    North Korea Most 'Dangerous, Close' Threat US Faces - Army Chief of Staff
    'Unidentified Object' Crosses Inter-Korean Border From North Korea - Reports
    Tags:
    military, technology, ICBMs, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok