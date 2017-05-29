Register
29 May 2017
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Japanese Prime Minister Orders to Urge Pyongyang to Refrain From Provocations

    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Asia & Pacific
    0

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the government to take strong actions and to jointly with the global community urge North Korea to refrain from provocations, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Shinzo Abe: Japan to Take Concrete Actions With US to Suppress North Korea
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Abe instructed the country's government at the meeting of Japan’s national security council, which was convened urgently due to Pyongyang’s missile launch earlier in the day, to call on North Korea jointly with the global community to abstain from any further provocations, Suga said Monday.

    Earlier in the day, Suga said that Tokyo expresses strong protest to Pyongyang as the latter has fired a missile from the North Korean city of Wonsan on Monday’s morning at 05:40 am local time (21:10 GMT on Sunday), which later fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone. The official said that the missile launch is a violation of UN Security Council’s resolutions. According to Suga, no damage to Japan's ships or aircraft has not been registered so far.

    “At the meeting of the security council Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered to take strong actions and to jointly with the global community urge North Korea to refrain from provocations,” Suga said at the press conference.

    Before the meeting of the Japanese security council, Abe said that Tokyo  will take concrete actions jointly with the United States in order to respond to North Korea’s repeated provocations.

    Tensions around North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

