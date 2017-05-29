Register
29 May 2017
    FILE PHOTO - A man watches a TV news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing with a file footage, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    Pyongyang Launches What Is Believed to Be a Missile - South Korean Military

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    The South Korean military has detected what is believed to be a missile launch by North Korea, local media reported on Monday.

    According to the Yonhap New agency, the South Korean military detected a missile launch conducted by North Korea on Monday.

    Seoul's Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said that the launch was conducted from the area near the North Korean city of Wonsan that is located on the country's east coast. The projectile is said to be fired in the eastern direction.

    Following the report, South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered to convene the country's national security council meeting.

    Tensions around North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    As North Korea Makes Progress in Missile Program, Pentagon Plans ICBM Interceptor Test
    US media reported earlier that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in light of the latter's military activities. Top North Korean officials have said the country was ready for nuclear attacks in the event of US military aggression.

    On Saturday, media reports emerged saying that the US aircraft carrier Nimitz was sent to the Asia-Pacific region to join two other American strike groups that had been already deployed near the shores of the Korean Peninsula.

    On Sunday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said that possible diplomatic failure and subsequent war with North Korea would be a disaster, affecting all the nearby countries in the region, including China and Russia. He stressed that the fact that Pyongyang possesses "hundreds of artillery cannons and rocket launchers" within range of South Korean capital of Seoul would make the potential conflict particularly dangerous.

    The most recent launch of North Korean ballistic missile took place on May 21. The ground-to-ground missile reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
