Third US Aircraft Carrier Headed Toward Asia-Pacific Region Amid N Korean Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The situation on the Korean peninsula over recent months has become aggravated by the series of missile launches and nuclear tests carried out by North Korea. In response to Pyongyang's actions, the United States first deployed the USS Carl Vinson in the region, which was joined by the USS Ronald Reagan earlier in May.

The deployment of the USS Nimitz marks a rare time, when a total of three US strike groups are simultaneously deployed in one region, sources told the Voice of America broadcaster.

US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in light of the latter's military activities. Top North Korean officials have said the country was ready for nuclear attacks in the event of US military aggression.

The most recent launch of North Korean ballistic missile took place on May 21. The ground-to-ground missile reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone.