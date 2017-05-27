Register
05:11 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The White House on the morning of the first full day of President Donald Trump's administration, in Washington

    Chinese Tycoon Seeks White House Help Against Fugitive

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1136 0 0

    A Chinese property developer who lives in Australia has petitioned the White House, seeking its help in investigating fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui for persecuting him and his family, according to the White House website.

    As of press time, over 17,179 people have signed his petition.

    "For over six years, Guo persecuted me and has seized property worth tens of millions of dollars," read a petition on a page of the White House's website. The petitioner claims he is Zheng Jiefu, a Chinese property developer now living in Melbourne, Australia.

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya
    © Sputnik/
    'Made My Day': Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief Mocks Podesta's Claims About White House 'Favored Go-to Sources'

    Zheng told the Global Times on Thursday that he and his family have been living in fear for a long time, as Guo, who had fled to the US in 2015, "is still spreading false information about them."

    Guo, who is known to have close ties with disgraced former State Security vice minister Ma Jian, has lived in the US for the most part since leaving China two years ago. The Interpol has issued a "red notice" for Guo, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in April.

    Zheng said he started the petition after learning that "many innocent American and Chinese citizens also suffer from slander and libel, which seriously damaged their reputation and lives… He had also kidnapped some Chinese citizens, and has transferred a huge number of personal and corporate properties abroad."

    Launched on May 20, the petition needs another 82,821 signatures by June 19 to get a response from the White House. A similar petition launched on May 22 against Guo and his repatriation to China has been signed by 51,239 people as of press time.

    Bill Clinton receives the Salute to Greatness Award in January, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ John Amis
    Flight Logs: Bill Clinton Flew on Private Jet With Porn Actress

    Zheng said in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in April that Guo and Ma had severed "all of his important relationships, destroyed his marriage, and threatened his children." 

    Guo has allegedly paid for a private jet — costing thousands of pounds per hour — that British Prime Minister Tony Blair took to the Middle East in 2013 and in return, the latter introduced Guo to the Abu Dhabi royal family, who provided $30 billion to an investment fund manager ACA Capital in Hong Kong that is run by Guo, news portal caixin.com reported Thursday.

    Chinese property tycoon Pan Shiyi Monday vowed to sue Guo for slander for spreading rumors about his business and personal life. Pan said Guo claimed in a recent video that Pan was involved in rigging the bid for the Morgan Center project in Beijing, now known as Pangu Plaza, in 2006.

    This article, written by Leng Shumei, was originally published in the Global Times. 

    Related:

    White House Considering Legal Team to Vet Trump's Tweets
    White House Boosts Funds to Combat Russia's Military Efforts
    White House Shakeup? Spicer, Bannon, Priebus Said to Be on the Chopping Block
    White House Miscommunication Creates 'Ambiguity' in US Foreign Policy - Lawmaker
    US Open to Cooperate with Russia, Iran to Establish Peace in Syria - White House
    Tags:
    fugitive, White House, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok