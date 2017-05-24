Register
    A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China.

    China's Credit Rating Downgraded But Is There Any Imminent Risk to Its Economy?

    Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded China's credit rating for the first time in nearly 30 years. In a statement, the rating agency said that it expects the financial strength of the economy to erode in coming years as growth slows and debt continues to rise. Sputnik Radio spoke to economist Vishnu Varathan in an interview about this.

    “The implication is there that the economy will struggle with a higher debt burden with a diminished means to service that debt and hence, their downgrade actually reflects the heavier debt burden. One way they translate or anticipate this heavier debt burden to increase from about 40 percent of GDP to 45 percent. This is consistent with the ratings they have provided with Moody’s,” said Vishnu Varathan, the Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank's Treasury department.

    He further said that another key assumption for them (Moody’s) is that a lot of this debt has been taken on by the local government, and state-owned enterprises will turn out to be contingent liabilities for the government.

    “At some point they suspect the government will service this debt and that is going to fall on them. That is Moody’s rationale to downgrade China by one notch, equally though Moody’s has been quick to point out that after this downgrade they think that the balance of risks doesn’t point to further downgrade, hence there is stable outlook,” the analyst said.

    He added that the upshot is that Moody’s wanted to make a small adjustment to illustrate that China’s debt burden is set to grow further and that is going to increase some of their risks in their system but they are not alarmed by it either.

    China is currently conducting some structural reforms in its economy; looking at why Moody’s expects that these reforms won’t be effective enough, the analyst said that China’s finance ministry and Moody’s differ in their point of view since Moody’s feels that these reforms won’t be sufficient to stop them from spiraling a little higher, whereas the finance ministry takes the diametrically opposite view.

    He further said that Moody’s has also pointed out that the mounting debt burden is probably not fully accounted for, so they think that it will eventually be taken out as contingent liabilities at the governmental level as well.

    Varathan also said that considering that China has quite a unique economic system, it is possible that Moody’s does not fully account for the fact that the government has the ability to absorb a lot of these losses by using methods such as direct capital injection.

    Looking at whether Moody’s or the China’s ministry is correct, the analyst said, “Neither needs to be wrong but a lot of assumptions go into how much growth from fiscal stimulus can also help to actually pay back debt. So the multiplier effect of growth, be it driven by further credit or not, is essentially helping to pay down the debt. I think that’s where a lot of forecasts can get quite slippery,” Varathan said.

    He further spoke about how China’s ability to grow out of debt has been enhanced somewhat, but it’s still too early to say who is more right – Moody’s or China’s Ministry of Finance.

    Talking about how the markets and investors reacted to the downgrade, the analyst said that initially it was a knee-jerk concern so it was seen that stock markets were selling off and a ripple effect went through Asia and even the Aussie dollar tumbled a little.

    However, making his own prognosis about China’s economy, the analyst said, “China would still be tumbling a little to find the right balance between reigning in risks in the banking sector particularly, with shadow banking and the less regulated, riskier side of banking, while trying to boost more productive lending with an infrastructure boost and so on,” Varathan said.

    "I don't see any imminent economic risks that China cannot manage,” the analyst said.

    Earlier, Moody's Investor Service warned that the only way for China to achieve high growth is using government-led stimulus. Unsurprisingly, the country's finance ministry didn't agree with the move.

    In a statement on its website, the ministry said the downgrade was based on an "inappropriate method." Chinese authorities added that Moody’s overestimates the difficulties China's economy faces and underestimates the government's efforts to tackle structural reforms.

