Tillerson Urges North Korea to Stop 'Disturbing' Tests of Ballistic Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States asks North Korea to stop its ballistic missiles tests, which are very "disturbing," US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

"The ongoing testing is disturbing, we ask that they cease that," Tillerson said in the air of Fox News broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

This is the eighth missile launch carried out by North Korea in 2017 in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier in the day, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik that the UN Security Council would hold emergency consultations on May 23 devoted to the latest launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea.