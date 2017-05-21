© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson UNSC Agrees to Take Further Measures Regarding North Korea Missile Launches

MOSCOW (Sputnik)North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile on Sunday, the South Korean Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from a site this afternoon from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province)," the statement reads, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

The latest missile test was conducted by North Korea on May 14, with a ballistic missile falling in the Sea of Japan short of reaching the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

