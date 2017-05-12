Taliban Terrorists Attack Security Forces Posts in Afghanistan, Get Punched Back

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The attack was staged in the Burka district of the Baghlan province at 12:00 a.m. (19:30 GMT) on Thursday, when the terrorists came close to the district governor’s office, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported citing its security sources on Friday.

© REUTERS/ Najim Rahim Afghan Security Forces Flush Taliban Out of Two Districts in North-East

The terrorists are said to have entered the region from the neighboring provinces of Kunduz and Takhar. According to the broadcaster, security forces successfully pushed back the terrorists and guaranteed the safety of the district's residents.

The number of casualties, however, remains unknown, TOLOnews added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of Daesh and the Taliban, which launched its spring offensive in late April.