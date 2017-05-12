Taliban Terrorists Attack Security Forces Posts in Afghanistan, Get Punched Back

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The attack was staged in the Burka district of the Baghlan province at 12:00 a.m. (19:30 GMT) on Thursday, when the terrorists came close to the district governor’s office, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported citing its security sources on Friday.
'Heavy Clashes' Ongoing In #Baghlan’s Burka Districthttps://t.co/23JkcJZ84s pic.twitter.com/BS98OEZ84Y— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 12 мая 2017 г.
The number of casualties, however, remains unknown, TOLOnews added.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of Daesh and the Taliban, which launched its spring offensive in late April.
