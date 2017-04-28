Taliban Terrorists Launch Spring Offensive Code-Named 'Mansoori'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Khaama news agency, the campaign would allegedly have two phases: a civilian phase to provide support to the civilians in the Taliban-controlled areas, and a military phase to seize more territory.

The movement called on civilians to stay away from the military bases, government compounds, military gatherings, and other government institutions, so that they may remain unharmed and unaffected by the upcoming offensive.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of Daesh terrorist group and Taliban radical group, both outlawed in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.