South Korean President Wants to Resolve THAAD Problem in Talks With US, China

SEOUL (Sputnik) — Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that he was ready to settle the problem of the Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) deployed by the United States in the country in discussions with both Washington and Beijing.

"In order to settle the THAAD problem, I will be engaged in sincere negotiations with the United States and China," Moon said in a speech delivered at the inauguration ceremony broadcast by local TV channels.

Moon Jae-in also said during the inauguration ceremony held in the country's parliament and broadcast by media outlets that there is a possibility that he would visit North Korea in future under certain circumstances.

Moon Jae-in from the South Korean Democratic Party on Wednesday became the new president of the Asian nation with support of 41.1 percent of voters, the NEC said.