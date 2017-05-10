South Korean President Wants to Resolve THAAD Problem in Talks With US, China

SEOUL (Sputnik) — Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that he was ready to settle the problem of the Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) deployed by the United States in the country in discussions with both Washington and Beijing.
"In order to settle the THAAD problem, I will be engaged in sincere negotiations with the United States and China," Moon said in a speech delivered at the inauguration ceremony broadcast by local TV channels.
Moon Jae-in from the South Korean Democratic Party on Wednesday became the new president of the Asian nation with support of 41.1 percent of voters, the NEC said.
