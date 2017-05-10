New South Korean Leader Moon 'Ready to Visit Pyongyang if It Is Possible'

SEOUL (Sputnik) — Moon Jae-in said during the inauguration ceremony held in the country's parliament and broadcast by media outlets that there is a possibility that he would visit North Korea in future under certain circumstances.

"If it is necessary, I will immediately move to Washington. I am also ready to visit Pyongyang if it is possible," Moon said speaking about his intention to reduce tensions at the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier in the day, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) of South Korea said that Moon Jae-in became the new president of the Asian nation with support of 41.1 percent of voters.

A total of 13 hopefuls took part in the presidential race after two nominees had dropped out. Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea was considered as one of two main rivals along with and Ahn Cheol-soo of the center-left People's Party.

The vote took place less than two months after President Park Geun-hye was ousted following a corruption scandal that also led to her arrest.

The new president of South Korea will take office on May 10, immediately after the confirmation of the results by the NEC.