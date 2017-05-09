Democratic Party's Candidate Winning South Korea Presidential Vote With 41.4%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The vote took place earlier Tuesday, less than two months after President Park Geun-hye was ousted following a corruption scandal that also led to her arrest.

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man What to Expect From South Korea's Likely Next President

The other 11 candidates are Hong Jun-pyo (former ruling center-right Liberty Korea Party), Yoo Seung-min (The Bareun Party), Sim Sang-jung (The Justice Party), Cho Won-jin Saenuri Party, Oh Young-guk (The Economic Patriot Party), Chang Sung-min (The Grand National Unity Party), Lee Jae-oh (The New Party 2018), Kim Sun-dong (a left-wing People's United Party), Lee Kyung-hee (The Korean People's Party), Yoon Hong-sik (The Hongik Party) and an Independent candidate Kim Min-chan. The two candidates that stepped out from the presidential race are Nam Jae-jun (The Patriotic Korea Party) and Kim Jung-son (The Future Korean Peninsula Union).

Under the national Constitution, the president of South Korea is elected by universal, equal, direct suffrage and by secret ballot.

The president serves only five years in office and cannot be reelected for another term.

Presidential elections are held 40-70 days before the incumbent president's tenure expires. In case of early elections, a new president must be elected over a period of 60 days.

