Register
09:33 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A view of one of the major junctions during a power outage at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013

    AIIB Approves First Loan to India to Develop Energy Sector of Andhra Pradesh

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10910

    According to reports, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved the first $160-million loan to India to support the energy sector of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

    The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen at its headquarter building in Beijing January 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    AIIB Approves $600Mln Loan to Azerbaijan for TANAP Gas Pipeline Construction
    BEIJING (Sputnik) The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approved the first $160-million loan to India to support the energy sector of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, the bank state in a statement on Wednesday.

    "The Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approved a loan of US$160 million in support of the Andhra Pradesh – 24x7 Power for All project in the Republic of India with the objective to strengthen the power transmission and distribution system in the State of Andhra Pradesh," the statement said.

    AIIB President Jin Liqun pointed out that the bank supported its members "in their transition towards a low-carbon energy mix by promoting the improvement of energy efficiency."

    According to the statement, the project is co-financed with the World Bank.

    The AIIB is an international financial institution that invests in infrastructure projects. It was proposed by China in 2013 and launched as an initiative in October 2014. The AIIB currently has 57 founding members, with China, India and Russia having the largest share of votes on its board of directors.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    AIIB Approves $600Mln Loan to Azerbaijan for TANAP Gas Pipeline Construction
    Chile Wants to Join AIIB as Soon as Possible – President
    US May Become Member of AIIB Bank When Trump Takes Office
    Tags:
    loan, energy sector, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Trump Security Expense Cartoon
    Tremendous Security Costs, Just Tremendous
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok