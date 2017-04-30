Trump to Discuss N Korean Crisis With Singapore, Thailand Leaders - White House

"Yesterday, he had a conversation with the president of the Philippines. Today, he'll talk to Singapore and Thailand. And, as you know, keeps in close contact with… [Japanese Prime Minister] Abe," Priebus told the ABC broadcaster in an interview, speaking about Trump's talks with the foreign leaders on the Pyongyang-related issues.
The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests.
The most recent missile test allegedly took place on Saturday from a site north of Pyongyang. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed as the missile broke up within North Korean territory.
All comments
Show new comments (0)