Trump to Discuss N Korean Crisis With Singapore, Thailand Leaders - White House

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will discuss the tensions related to North Korea with the leaders of Singapore and Thailand, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday.

"Yesterday, he had a conversation with the president of the Philippines. Today, he'll talk to Singapore and Thailand. And, as you know, keeps in close contact with… [Japanese Prime Minister] Abe," Priebus told the ABC broadcaster in an interview, speaking about Trump's talks with the foreign leaders on the Pyongyang-related issues.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests.

The most recent missile test allegedly took place on Saturday from a site north of Pyongyang. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed as the missile broke up within North Korean territory.