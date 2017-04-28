'China, Russia Have Similar Positions on North Korea Issue' - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China and Russia have similar positions on North Korea, and Beijing intends to continue cooperation with Moscow on the issue, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday.

"Foreign Minister of China [Wang Yi] and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia [Gennady Gatilov] will participate in a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Russia and China have similar positions on the issue of the DPRK. Russia is making efforts in this direction. China would like to continue cooperation with Russia and other interested parties to find the right solution to the North Korea issue," Geng said.

Geng added that China remained committed to the UN resolution on North Korea and opposed any actions, violating the resolution. As regards particular measures that Beijing might take in case of new Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests, Geng said it was a "hypothetical issue," with many speculations on it.

Earlier in the day, Wang and Gatilov held a meeting in New York, and agreed to follow through on all UN resolutions on North Korea. They also stressed that further escalation on the Korean peninsula could cause the situation to slip out of control, and suggested offering Pyongyang to freeze its nuclear program in exchange for halting joint exercises between US and South Korean militaries.

Tensions surrounding North Korea's activities with both nuclear and ballistic missiles have escalated in recent months after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The most recent missile launch by Pyongyang reportedly took place early on April 16 but, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, it ultimately failed.

In response to the growing tensions in the region, the United States sent a naval group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula. On April 14, US media reported that Trump might order a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapons test.