05:22 GMT +316 April 2017
    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul

    North Korea Attempts Missile Launch, but Fails - Reports

    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    1345051129

    Pyongyang attempted to launch an unidentified projectile on Sunday, but appears to have failed, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korea's military.

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the attempted launch was conducted from the area near North Korea's eastern port city of Sinpo, but likely ended in a failure.

    "North Korea attempted to launch an unidentified missile this morning in Sinpo district of the Hamgyong-namdo province, but the test appears to have failed," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

    US Pacific Command issued a statement saying they detected what they believed was a North Korean missile launch, which occurred at 11:21 am Hawaii time on April 15. The military said the missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.

    The failed test was conducted as US Vice President Mike Pence was expected to arrive in Seoul to celebrate Easter with the American military contingent deployed there.

    On Saturday, the North Korean authorities held the massive military parade marking 105th birth anniversary of founder and former leader Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, unveiling some of the country's new defense weapons systems, including Submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

    Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    WATCH North Korea Displays Newest Missiles Leaving Spectators 'Astonished' (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Ahead of the celebration, the Pentagon directed the US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson-led strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

    US President Donald Trump pledged on Thursday to "take care of" the North Korean "problem."

    After that the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

    launch, missile, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    • Reply
      avatar
      Andrew J
      Why would they announce a failed launch attempt?
    • Reply
      dee_snutz
      Better luck next time.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Oh BS.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jasin reply toAndrew J(Show commentHide comment)
      Andrew J, Why would Pence even go there under the circumstances i not part of this BS provocation?
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Given that almost every thing that comes out of N.K in terms of news is filtered and "interpreted" by Washington or its local vassals, the launch, not nuke test, if there was one, probably went fine or the US just provided itself a face saving exit out of its own chicken race. Whatever.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Tazo
      US tested its new ship based laser weapon on NK Missile.... Possibly?.... So far it has 100% accuracy.....
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      1) now North Korean did fired the missile, what will trump do? Shoot them now or since it failed, trump is happy now! 2) trump laser shot the missile at the moment it ignited? Trump is satisfied now, wwIII is over? Great!
    • Reply
      avatar
      C.Han
      This shows that NK is not afraid of the US...
    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinnerin reply toAndrew J(Show commentHide comment)
      Andrew J, They didn't, SOUTH Korea did...then again, the US needs to save face since it didn't attack NK...who knows really...we're just cannon fodder.
    • Reply
      avatar
      giorgoskaz11
      Kim fired an Chinese flare and the Americans detected a missile lol
    • Reply
      avatar
      motherland101
      Possibly a planned failure so as to save face but little risk. OR, the US took it out with Lasers.
    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Oh well, I suppose they just had to make good as the fascists neocons did with the Tomahawks. At least it was one they lost and not 36 out of 59 that disappeared over the air base in Syria. I think the US has something to learn from this! )
    • Reply
      Mikhasin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Addendum: US face save 1: alleged "failed" missile launch which probably never happened and certainly not to be confused with the nuke test N.K said they were (may or may not) going to perform.

      US face save 2: Pence to S.K. So US backed off and chickened out, for now.
    Show new comments (0)

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

