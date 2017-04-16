North Korea Attempts Missile Launch, but Fails - Reports

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the attempted launch was conducted from the area near North Korea's eastern port city of Sinpo, but likely ended in a failure.

"North Korea attempted to launch an unidentified missile this morning in Sinpo district of the Hamgyong-namdo province, but the test appears to have failed," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

US Pacific Command issued a statement saying they detected what they believed was a North Korean missile launch, which occurred at 11:21 am Hawaii time on April 15. The military said the missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.

The failed test was conducted as US Vice President Mike Pence was expected to arrive in Seoul to celebrate Easter with the American military contingent deployed there.

On Saturday, the North Korean authorities held the massive military parade marking 105th birth anniversary of founder and former leader Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, unveiling some of the country's new defense weapons systems, including Submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Ahead of the celebration, the Pentagon directed the US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson-led strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

US President Donald Trump pledged on Thursday to "take care of" the North Korean "problem."

After that the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.