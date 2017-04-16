North Korea Attempts Missile Launch, but Fails - Reports

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the attempted launch was conducted from the area near North Korea's eastern port city of Sinpo, but likely ended in a failure.
"North Korea attempted to launch an unidentified missile this morning in Sinpo district of the Hamgyong-namdo province, but the test appears to have failed," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
US Pacific Command issued a statement saying they detected what they believed was a North Korean missile launch, which occurred at 11:21 am Hawaii time on April 15. The military said the missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.
Statement made by #UnitedStates @PacificCommand about latest #NorthKorea missile launch from Sinpo area. pic.twitter.com/5ETSqN6kpl— Aldin 🇧🇦 (@CT_operative) 15 апреля 2017 г.
The failed test was conducted as US Vice President Mike Pence was expected to arrive in Seoul to celebrate Easter with the American military contingent deployed there.
On Saturday, the North Korean authorities held the massive military parade marking 105th birth anniversary of founder and former leader Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, unveiling some of the country's new defense weapons systems, including Submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
US President Donald Trump pledged on Thursday to "take care of" the North Korean "problem."
After that the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why would they announce a failed launch attempt? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Better luck next time. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh BS. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Andrew J, Why would Pence even go there under the circumstances i not part of this BS provocation? Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Given that almost every thing that comes out of N.K in terms of news is filtered and "interpreted" by Washington or its local vassals, the launch, not nuke test, if there was one, probably went fine or the US just provided itself a face saving exit out of its own chicken race. Whatever. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete US tested its new ship based laser weapon on NK Missile.... Possibly?.... So far it has 100% accuracy..... Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete 1) now North Korean did fired the missile, what will trump do? Shoot them now or since it failed, trump is happy now! 2) trump laser shot the missile at the moment it ignited? Trump is satisfied now, wwIII is over? Great! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This shows that NK is not afraid of the US... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Andrew J, They didn't, SOUTH Korea did...then again, the US needs to save face since it didn't attack NK...who knows really...we're just cannon fodder. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Kim fired an Chinese flare and the Americans detected a missile lol Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Possibly a planned failure so as to save face but little risk. OR, the US took it out with Lasers. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh well, I suppose they just had to make good as the fascists neocons did with the Tomahawks. At least it was one they lost and not 36 out of 59 that disappeared over the air base in Syria. I think the US has something to learn from this! ) Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Addendum: US face save 1: alleged "failed" missile launch which probably never happened and certainly not to be confused with the nuke test N.K said they were (may or may not) going to perform.
Andrew J
dee_snutz
jas
jasin reply toAndrew J(Show commentHide comment)
Mikhas
Tazo
peaceactivist2
C.Han
Jeffrey Spinnerin reply toAndrew J(Show commentHide comment)
giorgoskaz11
motherland101
Capt'nSkippy !!!
Mikhasin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
US face save 2: Pence to S.K. So US backed off and chickened out, for now.