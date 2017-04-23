N Korean Newspaper Vows Pyongyang Will Sink US Aircraft Carrier in Show of Force

© Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet F-18 Jet From USS Carl Vinson Heading to N Korea Crashes Near Philippines

The news comes as Japan sent two destroyers for drills with the US carrier group. Two Maritime Self-Defense Force ships have left the Sasebo naval base in Nagasaki to meet up with the USS Carl Vinson-led group for joint drills following fresh ballistic missile tests in North Korea, The Japan Times reported.

The Pentagon sent the naval group from Singapore toward North Korea earlier in April amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula. US President Donald Trump said an "armada" has been sent, but the date and time of the drill remains unknown.

After it turned out that the Carl Vinson deployed to deter North Korea did not reach the Sea of Japan reportedly because White House and Pentagon failed to communicate effectively and was spotted near Indonesia , it was reported that it will finally reach the Korean Peninsula later this month.

The armada's current location is unknown.

US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that the Carl Vinson would arrive "within days" with no further details provided.

"Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said as quoted by Reuters.

The North Korean newspaper called the aircraft carrier a "gross animal" and claimed a strike on it would be "an actual example to show our military's force".

Earlier, the North Korean General Staff threatened Washington with a " preemptive strike " in case of any "US' provocation;" it also vowed to strike US military bases in South Korea, Japan, the US itself and the Carl Vinson destroyer.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

North Korea reportedly carried out the most recent missile test early on Sunday. However, the launch was unsuccessful, according to South Korean defense officials. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.