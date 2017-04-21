China Refutes Reports of Increased Military Aircraft Activity

BEIJING (Sputnik) – On Thursday, Reuters news agency reported on an increased level of activity of Chinese bombers, citing US officials who wished to remain anonymous and did not specify the reason for the activity. The news outlet suggested that the move might be linked to concerns over the threat of North Korea.

"These reports do not reflect the reality. Chinese forces maintains the regular level of operational readiness and conduct ordinary trainings on the border with North Korea," the ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese Defense Ministry has already denied reports of increased military activity earlier in the month. On April 12, the ministry refuted reports alleging the deployment of an additional 150,000 servicemen of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to the border with North Korea, saying the data was fabricated.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests. The launches are considered to be in violation of the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations.

North Korea reportedly carried out the most recent missile test early on Sunday. However, the launch was unsuccessful, according to South Korean defense officials. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.