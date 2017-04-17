US Vice President Pence to Pyongyang: 'Era of Strategic Patience Is Over'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the CNN broadcaster, Pence said on the second day of his three-day visit to South Korea that the "era of strategic patience is over" during his visit to Camp Bonifas military base, located next to the Demilitarized Zone, separating North and South Korea.

The vice president also reportedly said that US President Donald Trump was hoping that China would help "bring about a change of policy in North Korea. An abandonment of its nuclear weapons program and its ballistic missile program."

In early April, Trump suggested in an interview to the Financial Times newspaper that Beijing might help influence Pyongyang, but "if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will."

In March, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said that Washington might consider broader sanctions against North Korea.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and high tensions on the Korean peninsula.