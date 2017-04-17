US Vice President Pence to Pyongyang: 'Era of Strategic Patience Is Over'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the CNN broadcaster, Pence said on the second day of his three-day visit to South Korea that the "era of strategic patience is over" during his visit to Camp Bonifas military base, located next to the Demilitarized Zone, separating North and South Korea.
In early April, Trump suggested in an interview to the Financial Times newspaper that Beijing might help influence Pyongyang, but "if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will."
In March, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said that Washington might consider broader sanctions against North Korea.
Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and high tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I support and approve of any military action nessessary against North Korea in the interest of our nation. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 2007harleydavidsonsg, Would you still support war against North Korea if Nukes land in your country? Or do you think that is not possible? Do you have any idea how many people will die if the US strikes North Korea? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 2007harleydavidsonsg, some how I don't think the US has your interest in mind...
There is another reason why the rhetoric has been steadily increasing towards North Korea.
The west and allied forces have urgently boosted preparation for a North Korean invasion since 2014 North Korea is loaded with natural resources it can't sell due to sanctions.
According to a recent geological study, North Korea could hold more than twice the known global deposits of rare earths — minerals used in electronics such as smartphones and high definition televisions. conservative estimates a minimum of 6 trillion dollars worth plus 2 million tons of gold!!!
North Korea has reserves of more than 200 mineral types distributed over 80% of its territory with ten reserves recording large deposits magnetite,
tungsten ore
graphite
gold ore
molybdenum
Among the largest resources with more than 2 million tons of estimated reserve are:
Zinc which tops the list with 21.1 million tons of estimated resource; followed by non-metallic resource of 21 million tons of limestone and magnesite 6 million tons; and other mineral sources such as iron 5 million tons, anthracite 4.5 million tons, copper 2.9 million tons, barite 2.1 million tons, gold and graphite also 2 million tons each
